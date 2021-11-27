Marcelo Flores will have his chance at El Tri del ‘Tata’ Martino

The Arsenal Sub 18 player is seen against Chile; David Ochoa will also be called up for the first time.

Marcelo Flores will be the great novelty in the next call for Tata

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin NOV. 27. 2021

Because it is not a FIFA Date, ‘Tata’ Martino could be prevented from having him, so the Mexican Soccer Federation will negotiate with Arsenal Sub 18 to allow him to join the national team.

The youth Arsenal plays on December 4 and their next commitment will be on the 18 of that month, so it does not seem that there is any impediment to not being yielded to the Mexican National Team.

Marcelo Flores, who also has English nationality, still would not be tied to El Tri if he plays, but he would have to wait three years without playing for Mexico again to change his team.

THERE MAY BE TWO MORE DEBUTS WITH THE MAJOR TRI

David Ochoa and Julián Araujo They are also contemplated by Gerardo Martino for the friendly match of the Mexican team against Chile, as well as Efraín Álvarez, all players of the MLS.

The rest of the list will be outlined as the teams are eliminated from the League of the Liga BBVA MX and without the finalists.