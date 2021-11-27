Marcelo Flores and the most anticipated calls for the Mexican team

Las calls to the mexican national team they always divide opinions. While some they agree with the so-called footballers, many others are left with the desire and, at the same time, they criticize the fact of not seeing their favorite footballer or to someone else who is going through a good time. Such is the case of Marcelo Flores.

The young Aztec player has shown in the lower categories, both for Arsenal and the Mexican national team, that, before the moment that the Tricolor combined lives, could be called to join the Tata Martino team.

Face to know the list that Martino makes for the friendly against Chile (last game of El Tri in 2021), in BRAND Claro We remember some calls that all the fans wanted, so much those that were carried out, like those that remained only in the imaginary collective.

Nery Castillo

The striker breaks it in the Greek League and in the Champions League with Olympiacos. However, do not define whether to play for Uruguay, Greece or Mexico. In the end, he chose the Mexican team in a decision in which Hugo Sánchez, at that time, national coach, had to see.

Although he stood out in the America Cup 2007, Nery Castillo’s career went from less to more largely due to the family problems he had, losing the 2010 World Cup.

Efran lvarez placeholder image

With him, they start the cases of the players that Mexico and the United States have disputed. Efran, a product of the inferiors of the Galaxy, played the 2019 U17 World Cup with Mexico. Despite this, the United States threatened to summon him, but Tata Martino made him part of the 2021 Gold Cup painting the Tricolor pearl.

David ochoa

Contrary to Efran lvarez. The goalkeeper David Ochoa, born in the United States of Mexican descent, played age-limited tournaments with the Stars and Stripes team, however recently asked FIFA for its change of national association for the opportunity to represent Mexico. In fact, refused to be part of a United States convocation due to Gerardo Martino’s interest in summoning him.

With Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera In the final stretch of their careers, David Ochoa is a candidate to succeed them alongside Carlos Acevedo, Sebastin Jurado and Luis Malagn.

Julin Araujo

Another Mexican American, another from the Galaxy. Julin Araujo It is another of the objectives that El Tri and its northern neighbor “fought”. The side represented the United States in minor teams, but decided to ask, like David Ochoa, the change of national association to play for Mexico. In fact, it is expected that both can have a chance with Martino’s team in the short term.

Luka romero

Just as there were cases of ‘success’, there were also ‘failures’. The fans and the leaders of the Mexican team wanted that Luka romeroAn Argentine soccer player born in Mexico, he opted for the Aztec team, however, the current Lazio footballer always wanted to play for Argentina. Even Spain also fought for him, but ‘the Mexican Messi’ rejected them: “My whole family is Argentine, my dream is to wear the albiceleste shirt”.

In this section we could also include other Mexican Americans as in the case of Ricardo Pepi and Richard Ledezma, footballers who were in the orbit of a possible call to El Tri, but who they chose the Stars and Stripes.

Photos: Imago7 | AP | @Argentina

