La Jornada – New variant of Covid throws markets and alarms the world

The confirmation of a new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa yesterday shook world stock markets and collapsed the prices of industrial raw materials, including oil, fearing that measures are necessary to limit mobility and productive activity that slow the faltering recovery in the world economy.

Travel restrictions in the United States and Europe for visitors from southern African nations, which began this week, sent markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas plummeting, adding to uncertainty about the possibility of reversing months of progress to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell more than a thousand points, in the end it was down 905 units, 2.53 percent, to 34,899.34 points; the Standard and Poor’s (S&P) 500 fell 2.27 percent, its worst drop since February, and the Nasdaq subtracted 2.23 percent.

The economic impacts of the new variant, called the omicron, were felt immediately as the authorities of some countries began restricting flights with South Africa.

Shares of airlines sold out quickly, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling more than 10 percent each, as did cruise titles such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The CBOE volatility index, popularly known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, reached its highest level since September 20.

Earlier, the main Asian markets closed with losses: Shanghai fell 0.56 percent, Hong Kong 2.60 and Japan’s Nikkei index fell 2.53 percent. The declines were accentuated in the European stock markets: London lost 3.6 percent, Frankfurt 4.2, Paris 4.8 and Madrid fell 4.96 percent, closing below 8,500 points, after its worst week since October 2020.

Latin American markets followed the trend, some of the most affected were São Paulo, which lost 3.26, and Buenos Aires with 5.4 percent.

It’s a deja vu again, for about the eighth time, ”said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Global Investments. “Our understanding of this variant could accelerate over the weekend, if there is more worrying news than good news, a lot of people don’t want to have risk assets on Monday morning.”

Brent oil plunged $ 9.50 (11.55 percent) to $ 72.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) plunged $ 10.24 (13.06 percent) to $ 68.15 a barrel.

Both contracts added their fifth week of losses and posted their biggest declines in absolute terms since April 2020, when WTI traded negative for the first and only time in history. Petróleos Mexicanos did not publish the price of the export mix.

The impacts due to the fear that the new variant could slow down economic growth and fuel demand, adds to the context that is already worrying due to the issue of high inflation worldwide, driven in part by the rise in energy prices.

Prices for copper and other industrial metals also lost value on fears that a new variant of the coronavirus, possibly resistant to vaccines, would derail global economic growth and weaken demand.

In contrast, the price of gold, considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rose and the spot price of the metal jumped 0.2 percent to $ 1,791.97 per ounce, after reaching $ 1,815.26.

The shakeup also suffered in cryptocurrency trading, bitcoin plummeted almost 8 percent and closed at $ 54,377, the lowest level since October 12, as interest in risk in favor of assets considered safer fell.

WTO postpones conference

The World Trade Organization (WTO) was forced to postpone its first ministerial conference in four years in the face of the worsening pandemic, frustrating hopes of relaunching a very weakened institution.