Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon reveals spectacular visuals for his next video game – Kudasai

The company Bushiroad issued a press release informing that the video game based on the franchise of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid), which will be titled “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon ☆ Breath (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon – Sakuretsu !! Chorogon ☆ Breath) ”, Has started its reservations in Japan. Launch is scheduled for consoles Playstation 4 and Nintendo switch for March 24, 2022.

Additionally, the press release also revealed that the game will be released in two editions: the standard edition and the limited edition, which consists of a package that includes a guide and production materials. The aforementioned guide also includes several spin-off one-shots from the manga as well as different exclusive illustrations. Finally, the press release revealed different illustrations that will be part of the reservation benefits according to different distributors in Japan, and which are listed below:

“Awakening“, by Shunsaku Tomose.

“Search for Treasure“, by Nyum.

“Surprise Reveal!“, by Eri natsume.

“School Swimsuits, Perfect Pool Weather!“, by Poyoyon Rock.

Previously Famitsu got the exclusive of the first details of the video game, revealing that it is a shoot’em up. The first images are below, and although they are in vivid colors and present character models with their own and differentiated attacks, it is a title at the same level as RAIDEN or Touhou project. The title is being developed by Kaminari games, specialized in the genre.





Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Synopsis

When Kobayashi goes to work one more day, she opens the door to her apartment to find an unusually terrifying image: the head of a dragon looking at her from the balcony. The dragon immediately transforms into a pretty, buxom and energetic young woman, dressed in a maid outfit, who introduces herself as Tohru. It turns out that the stoic programmer had run into the dragon the night before on a drunken excursion through the mountains, and since the mythical beast had nowhere else to go, she had offered the creature a place to stay in her home. Thus, Tohru had arrived to take advantage of the offer, willing to return her savior’s kindness by working as her personal servant.

Although he deeply regrets his words and hesitates to fulfill his promise, a mixture of guilt and Tohru’s incredible dragon abilities convince Kobayashi to take the girl in. Despite being extremely efficient at her job, the maid’s unorthodox methods of housekeeping often end up horrifying Kobayashi and sometimes bring him more trouble than help. Furthermore, the circumstances of the dragon’s arrival on Earth appear to be much more complicated than it appears at first glance, as Tohru carries some heavy emotions and painful memories. As if that were not enough, Tohru’s presence eventually attracts other mythical beings to their new home, causing a lot of eccentric personalities to appear. Although Kobayashi does her best to handle the crazy situation she has found herself in, nothing has prepared her for this new life with a dragon maiden.

Source: 4Gamer

