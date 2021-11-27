How much does the medicine against covid-19 cost and how effective is it?

The vaccine against covid-19 has been rejected by many, who refuse to apply it; but there are other options such as drugs against this evil.

UNAM reported that Molnupiravir and Paxlovid They are a tool, a complement to treat the covid-19; But he warned that drugs should not replace vaccination, nor should they be considered a cure by themselves. The above was pointed out by the experts Carlos Arias Ortiz and Alejandro Sánchez Flores, of the Institute of Biotechnology of the UNAM.

The UK Medicines Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved earlier this month the first oral drug designed to treat symptomatic COVID-19: molnupiravir.

It was reported that the pill may given twice a day to patients who have tested positive and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease.

The molnupiravir cut the risk of hospitalizations and deaths in half during clinical trials.

The other medicine, the Paxlovid, it was reported to be an inhibitor of one of the viral proteases.

The Paxlovid, from Pfizer, requested authorization from the United States regulatory body on November 9.

Arias ortiz clarified that they are a treatment for people who have been diagnosed and are at risk of disease severe or death “They are not medicines that cure, but they prevent the severity of the disease and also death.”

“In the case of Molnupiravir, 7 percent of the patients treated with the drug were hospitalized against 14 percent of the group who did not take it. On the other hand, during the study no people who had received the drug died, while in the group that was given a placebo there were eight deaths, so it has 100 percent protection against death and 50 percent effectiveness against severe illness ”, informed the UNAM.

“In the case of PaxlovidWhat they found was that 0.8 percent of those who were in the study had to be hospitalized, against 7 percent of the placebo group; this implies an 89 percent effectiveness against hospitalization. And against death, 100 percent effectiveness was reported, against seven deaths among those who received the placebo, ”said Carlos Arias.

When will the treatments be available?

Arias Ortiz said that “it is difficult to say when they will be available, but what the companies said is that Merck will have 10 million treatments by the end of the year, of which the United States has already bought 1.7 million; in the case of Pfizer, they will have about 100,000 treatments, according to their own statements. They are few. It also depends on next year’s production capacity, demand and how quickly these products can be licensed to India, in particular, but it will hardly be available in Mexico next year ”.

In addition, the specialists pointed out that Molnupiravir has an open patent; that is, it can be licensed to be produced in other nations by more companies, in a generic way, which could lower costs.

“There is a United Nations backing known as the Drug Patent Fund, which negotiates with companies that have the patent to license them to low-income and middle-income countries to produce them generically. This will allow, according to Merck, 105 nations have the opportunity to produce this drug in their facilities, at least those who have the capacity. Something important is that eight companies have already been licensed in India, and surely through these companies and those who can produce it, costs will be lowered. Even so, it may take time to be available due to demand from rich countries. The drug is restricted to be administered to people who are positive for SARS-CoV-2 who are in the first days of symptoms and who are at risk for comorbidities ”, informed the UNAM specialist.

Its value?

The UNAM published on November 17 that Molnupiravir has an approximate cost of 700 dollars, around 14 thousand Mexican pesos, this taking satos from the pharmaceutical company.

For its part, Pfizer has not announced a price for Paxlovid; however, he noted that he will try to make it affordable for middle-income countries.