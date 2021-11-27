get one for 40 bucks

Air fryers are on sale, take advantage and get one! (Photo: Amazon)

Last February I ended up giving up and bought an air fryer for my birthday. While the others were obsessed with baking bread, I was determined to discover what was the surprising secret of the appliance that practically dethroned the Instant Pot multi-cooker from the top of the best-seller list.

Despite my ambivalence about trends and my aversion to making fancy meals, I bought a Ninja XL air fryer, which is on sale right now at a $ 50 discount on Amazon. Six months later, my air fryer has become a must-have appliance in my kitchen. It has helped me to diversify my menu, which is no small thing, and to feel proud of the healthy dishes that I prepare, since air fryers use up to 75% less oil than conventional fryers. Everything is quick and easy. In fact, I am convinced that an air fryer can give anyone confidence in the kitchen.

I’m still discovering features on my Ninja XL air fryer, though by the way, it’s not the only one heavily discounted right now.

Who is hungry? (Photo: Amazon)

I’m here to confirm it – I can attest to all the great things being said about air fryers. These are five unsuspected reasons why they are an excellent option.

1. Air fryers make the crunchiest, juiciest and healthiest vegetables

Even the ear of corn, in an air fryer? Yes! (Photo: Getty)

Vegetables are probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of an air fryer. I did not make that association either. Like the others, I envisioned French fries and chicken wings, but broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts have become my favorite foods prepared in the air fryer. You can put any type of vegetable and get a very tender consistency with very little oil. And it is very easy.

I usually preheat my Ninja XL air fryer to about 190 degrees first. Preheating is very important because air fryers work in much the same way as convection ovens – they circulate hot air around food, ensuring even heat distribution. I added just a tablespoon of canola oil to the pot before cooking. In fact, the rack inside prevents the vegetables from being soaked in oil.

Last winter I was looking with nostalgia at the barbecue that I have on the terrace fondly remembering the meals in the open air. At least we had air dinners! So naturally it also occurred to me to prepare the corn in the air fryer. The result? Perfect! It was crispy, juicy and delicious. I turned the ears once at 205 degrees and served them alongside hamburgers as if there were no 6 inches of snow on the street.

2. Air fryers are the easiest way to make breakfast

Make it quick and serve it up! (Photo: Getty)

In my case, the air fryer became my helper for making breakfast. Initially, I texted a friend telling her that I bought it. His response was, “You have to bacon on that thing!” He was right. Preparing the bacon in the air fryer is quick and easy: two minutes at 190 degrees, then flip it over and cook it for another two minutes if you like it crisp, like me. In addition, it is a cleaner way of cooking.

Now I am famous for preparing a complete breakfast (eggs, bacon, potatoes and toast) using only the air fryer. Toast? Yes, you read it right. I just spread a little butter on top, then put the bread in the pot of the air fryer at about 160 degrees for five minutes (more or less, since I like my bread nicely toasted). You can finally say goodbye to your rusty old toaster and swap it out for a modern multitasking appliance.

If you have an air fryer and toaster oven combo like the popular 24-liter Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven, which is on sale at a $ 100 discount, you can choose the “toast” feature, but you also have the fry, bake, grill, grill and broil functions.

This Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo from Kalorik will make your life easier, I swear. (Photo: Walmart)

3. Continuing along the same lines, you can make hard-boiled eggs in air fryers!

Eggs cooked without using water. (Photo: Getty)

I know this sounds crazy, especially considering that an air fryer uses hot air and no hot water to cook food, but you can boil eggs in this appliance when it is hot. In fact, it’s even easier than boiling them in a saucepan of water and risking the eggs overcooking, undercooking, or cracking mid-cooking. In fact, you won’t have to use water.

In my case, I simply preheat the air fryer to 120 degrees, (in this case it is better to err by default with the temperature) and cook six cold eggs for 15 minutes. The hot air circulates around the eggs and makes an old-fashioned hard-boiled egg, except that you haven’t done it the old-fashioned way. Then soak them in ice water for the finishing touch.

4. Air fryers make old bread and pastries fresh again

The croissants are just as good as fresh after being put through the air fryer. (Photo: Getty)

File this detail in the “things you have to try to believe.” I don’t like to refrigerate bread, but I also hate when it gets old. The same thing happens to me with cakes and cookies. By chance, I was Googling how to bake a cake in an air fryer, something I’m planning to do soon, when I discovered a life-changing trick: Just add water!

No, really, all you have to do is add water, either to the drip tray of the air fryer or just above the food, to bring the baked goods back to their freshness. Preheat your deep fryer to 175 degrees and make your old croissants, cookies, donuts, muffins or bread. The water and the hot air / steam work together to release the moisture inside the cakes and make them “fresh” again.

I typically use the water spray method on cakes, but drip trays are another great feature that air fryer ovens have, like the Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Cuisinart is a family brand you can trust. (Photo: Amazon)

What’s really cool is that it has seven functions: convection bake, convection roast, air fry, bake, toast, cook and reheat, but it’s also compact enough to fit on your countertop without taking up much space.

5. With air fryers cooking seafood is very easy

Imagine cooking scallops to perfection! (Photo: Getty)

It is very common to cook a white fish or finish with some gummy prawns. I like to eat seafood in restaurants to avoid the embarrassment of having to cook anything that comes from the sea at home.

I am delighted to report that thanks to my air fryer, for the first time in my life I am able to prepare one of my favorite dishes at home. I just sprinkle some sea salt over the scallops, spray the pot of the air fryer with cooking spray, and cook them for about 5-6 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 48 degrees, which I check using a meat thermometer. .

It turns out that a machine that circulates the hot air has ended my years of disaster with a cast iron skillet, and the seafood is well done, tender and delicious. This 4.7 liter stainless steel digital Gourmia air fryer is great for making scallops, prawns, or even fish fillets, and it’s $ 20 off at Walmart right now. In fact, it’s the cheapest model at just $ 40.

This Gourmia air fryer cooks quickly and efficiently. (Photo: Walmart)

There’s one thing I haven’t used my air fryer for yet: baking bread. But who knows? Maybe one of these days my pandemic buying will close the loop!

