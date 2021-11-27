from Las Vegas they fight for the WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight World Titles

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton face off this Saturday, November 27, for the WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight World Titles at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Know channels and schedules of the complete billboard.

At Las Vegas Park Theater, there will be a unifying fight between Brandon figueroa and Stephen Fulton for him WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight World Title. On the other hand, this afternoon they were overcome by weighing so that tomorrow there will be war in USA.

As in recent years, unifcation fights have begun to revive the boxing market and thus attract great fights. On the other hand, in super roosters it so happens that no great fighters are found today and the great entertainer less than two years ago was Emanuel the Cowboy Navarrete, who is looking to move up to super featherweight today.

Moreover, tomorrow night at the Sin City the executioner of Luis the Panterita Nery, Brandon figuera who defeated the born in Tijuana by KO7. Opposite will arrive Fulton that comes from surprising Aaron Alameda by defeating him by points in a unanimous decision.

Undefeated American returns to bantamweight Gary Antonio Russell, which comes with a no-decision fight before Emanuel Rodriguez, in front of the Mexican Alexandro Santiago that comes from beating Gabriel Medina by KO2.

Where to watch the fight for the WBC World Title and WBO Super Bantamweight

The combat is promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and transmitted by ShowTime in the United States since 22:00 of the East and from 19:00 of the peaceful. On the other hand, in the rest of Latin America will arrive on ESPN and Star + from 23:00 from Argentina and Uruguay; from 8:00 p.m. in Mexico and from 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

Raeese Aleem vs Eduardo Baez // Super bantamweight.

Gary Antonio Russell vs Alexandro Santiago // Bantamweight.

Rock Dodler Myrthil vs Kevin Johnson // Super lightweight.

Aaron Alameda vs Angel Antonio Contreras // Super bantamweight.

Kenny Davis Jr vs Nelson Hampton // Lightweight.

Albert González vs Chamar Flowers // Super bantamweight.