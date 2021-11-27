Eddy Reynoso promises 1 million pesos for every Atlas goal against Rayados

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 27.11.2021





The fever to see the Atlas on the League continues to beating steam. And to show the promise that he has thrown Eddy reynoso, leader of Canelo Team, because pledged to help children with cancer for each score that the red and black achieves against Striped on the Quarterfinal Round of the Opening 2021.

And is that the coach of Canelo Alvarez posted on his Twitter account that will donate a million pesos for each goal that the athletes score, same as they will be intended for medicines to help the little ones who are fighting such a terrible disease.

“Good morning friends, with all due respect and without the desire to be a protagonist, much less presumptuous, For every goal that my @AtlasFC vs @Rayados scores, I will donate 1 million pesos for medicines of children with Cancer problems # noNiñosNolifeCorazón #fundacioneddyreynoso, “Reynoso wrote on his Twitter account.

There is no doubt that Eddy reynoso has done a great job in the world of boxing, because together with the Canelo Alvarez, have managed to form Canelo Team, which is a group of boxers who are in the elite of boxing and are mostly Mexican, who seek to raise the name of our country.

How much does Eddy Reynoso earn?

Eddy reynoso started training the Canelo Alvarez since he was 16 years old, and he was polishing it until he took it to professionalism; and according to the newspaper El Economista, the Canelo Álvarez keeps 67% of fighting income, while your coach keeps 37% by concepts of: training, representation and assistance in the corners of the ring.