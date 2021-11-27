Committed to the environment! Camila Cabello uses her social networks to share an important message

USA. – Camila Cabello shared an important post in her stories where she talked about respecting mother nature. The statements belong to the Instagram page “Earthrise Studio “, they were given by a young Native American named Nemote Nenquimo.

The woman is part of the tribe WaoraniIn it, she is the leader of her people and is in charge of defending it. He explained that for his culture the forest has a very special role since it is a kind of teacher. The oldest members of the tribe, whether male or female, have a role similar to a scientist, as they are knowledgeable of different universal truths.

They teach how to take care of the forest, which is a source of life, food, medicine and water. Camila Cabello I wanted to make visible the claim of Nemote who then began to talk about the different land exploitations in protected areas. An example of this is the Amazon, where groves are burned, people dug in search of minerals and several mining companies invade the territories of different tribes.

With this Nemote speaks of a colonization that is still taking place in the American continent, this to steal natural wealth for monetary purposes. More than 25% of the land is protected by indigenous tribes, this basically encompasses half of the world’s forests. It is that these tribes know the lands to perfection and have carried out fruitful care for generations.

According to the leader of the Waorani, the outsiders do not know about the life of the forest and therefore do not care about it. They are only interested in the benefits they can derive from their ruthless exploitation. Camila Cabello He usually uses his social networks to give this type of awareness messages, without a doubt it is an example of social responsibility.