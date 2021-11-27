Chivas makes radical decision with the future of Hiram Mier for the Clausura 2022

The Guadalajara Club is on the way to shaping the best for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, for which the renovations have begun to give peace of mind to their players, who in their majority, were left to duty in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, However, it was unofficially announced that the defender Hiram Mier extended his ties with the rojiblanco team.

Mier is 32 years old and throughout 2021 he presented some physical problems that they did not allow him to be 100%, but the leadership of the Sacred Flock considers that he is a key piece in central defense, reason enough to keep him in the squad for the next season where he will continue in front Marcelo Michel Leaño as coach.

The defender played the 44% of matches what G playedGuadalajara in 2021. With the beginning of the process of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Wed became one of his trusted elements, but he was losing a place in the starting position to the degree that he ended this year intermittently, since several games he saw them from the bench.

The contract of Hiram Mier concluded this December and it was urgent to follow up on its renewal to continue with other elements that are also close to ending the agreement they have with Chivas, in search of not getting rid of players that the board considers important not only for what they do on the field, but for the leadership they represent, as it should be remembered that Mier has been captain in some commitments.

Chivas wants to renew Alexis Vega

The next contractual situation that Guadalajara must resolve is that of Alexis Vega, The attacker has six months left on his contract and wants him to stay at the club for many more years, however they will have to convince the striker not only with nice words, because He is not one of the players with the highest salary as you would think.