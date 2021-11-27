Atlas: Find out which is the most likely team to be the Liga MX champion

After the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the portal FiveThirtyEight updated their predictions and defined the probability percentage of each of the eight teams qualified to be crowned as champion of Mexican soccer. América, Atlas, León and Tigres advanced to the series directly, while Santos, Puebla, Monterrey and Pumas did so through the repechage. However, that could not define the future in Mexican soccer.

FiveThirtyEight refreshed its boards on Friday, and teams they were located as follows.

Team % Reach semis % Reach the end % Be champion America 68 41 22 Atlas 51 30 fifteen Monterrey 49 24 14 Saints 57 28 14 Lion 49 26 12 Tigers 43 23 12 Puebla 51 17 7 Cougars 32 eleven 4

America, always favorite, and what tied 0-0 in the first leg with Pumas, is shaping up as the team most likely to reach the semifinals with 68%, to reach the final with 41% and to win the title 22%.

To the surprise of many, Atlas is the second favorite to win the title of the Apertura 2021 with a 51% probability of advancing to the semifinals, 30% of reaching the final, and 15% of winning in it.

The rival of the foxes in the Liguilla and with whom tied 0-0 in the first leg, the Monterrey, placed third, with 49% going to the semis, 24% reaching the final, and 14% being champion.

Santos Laguna, what defeated 2-1 to Tigers, it is fourth, with a 57% chance of going to the next round, 28% of making it to the title fight, and 14% of winning it all.

The Top-4 is followed by León (with 49% probability of advancing to the semis), 26% (going to the final) and 12% (being champion); Tigers with 43%, 23% and 12%; Puebla with 51%, 17% and 7%; and Pumas with 32%, 11% and 4%.

In the series they are located like this:

America vs Pumas (return)

First leg result: 0-0

Advantage for America for being the leader of the regular phase

America advances if they tie or win by any score; Pumas must win

The return game will be on Saturday at the Azteca Stadium

Atlas vs Monterrey

First leg result: 0-0

Advantage for Atlas for being sub-leader of the regular phase

Atlas advances if he ties or wins by any score; Monterrey must win

The return game will be on Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium

Leon vs Puebla

First leg result: 2-1

Advantage for Puebla, who won the first game

To advance, León must win by more than one goal; Puebla must tie for any score or win

The return game will be on Sunday at the León Stadium

Tigers vs Santos

First leg result: 2-1

Advantage for Santos, who won the first match

To advance, Tigres must win by more than one goal; Santos must tie by any score or win

The return game will be on Sunday at the University Stadium

