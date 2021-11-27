Athlete believed he was Alessandra Ambrosio’s boyfriend for 15 years

An unusual event happened in Italy. Volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga spent 15 years believing that Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio was his girlfriend and was a victim of a scam for more than 700 thousand euros, which means more than 17 million Mexican pesos.

This ‘love’ story began when Manuela, a former Cazzaniga teammate, passed him a girl’s number who called herself ‘Maya’ to protect her identity, as she told him she was a famous modeling star desired throughout the world.

“I never had doubts: for me it was her. It made me feel at ease, it consoled me, “the New Matter Serie B volleyball player told Mediaset, who confessed that was delighted with the voice who listened to the other end of the phone and thus they maintained a long-distance relationship.

Due to the seductive power of women, who sent him photos of the supermodel in which she appeared putting on makeup or changing before a modeling session, Cazzaniga started sending him money more often.

Nevertheless, the reasons that the girl gave him, who claimed to live in Cagliari, so as not to see each other, they were raising their tone: “She made a thousand excuses, illness, work. And yet, I fell in love with that voice, it was one call after another. We had contact only by cell phone, it was almost daily. I called her before going to practice or at night, before to lie down, “said the player.

“It was impossible to find us by his constant business trips and that severe heart disease for which she told me that she was constantly hospitalized. I sent those bank transfers that they left me on the street, “he added.

How did you find out the truth?

Due to debts, Cazzaniga turned to his family and friends to lend him money and so he could continue to meet the requirements of his ‘girlfriend’.

The insistence of the woman for the player to deposit him began to raise suspicions of his fellow New Mater, who initiated an investigation against ‘Maya’ and helped by the journalist Ismaele La Vardera they discovered the truth.

Cazzaniga’s supposed girlfriend, posing as Alessandra Ambrosio, was actually a 50-year-old woman who lived in Sardinia and her name is Valeria.

Thus, his peers confronted the scammers to open Cazzaniga’s eyes: “Roberto was in his world and in his beliefs. That is why his astonished face caught my attention when Manuela affirmed that she did not know him. It was a great blow for Cazzaniga, in that moment he understood everything. It must have been terrible for him. “

They raise funds to help you

For this fact, Roberto Cazzaniga ended up with a debt of 60 thousand euros, but his teammates decided to help him get ahead, so they started a fundraiser so that you can pay off your debt with the bank.