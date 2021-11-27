America asked to take away goal, according to Juan Pablo Fernández

Editorial Mediotiempo

The low level with which the Liguilla started has been the subject of debate by all analysts of Mexican soccer, since some considered that America took care of the result against Pumas, because if fairness is maintained, the Eagles would advance round, because the away goal rule no longer exists.

On this topic they spoke Ángel García Toraño and Juan Pablo Fernández, who assured that the owner of the Coapa team asked for it to be removed said tiebreaker criterion after falling to Pachuca at the Fiesta Grande del Guard1anes 2021.

“It was because of this match between America and Pachuca that America lost, I don’t know if America owner’s order or request. I know from a very good source that it was at the request of the owner of America. Two club owners told me directly“said the driver.

García Toraño was incredulous and questioned the words of Juan Pablo, because in his opinion said rule would also affect America, what Fernández replied that the Eagles and Televisa have always managed Mexican soccer at their convenience..

“The calendars are made by the television stations, that is why the television stations should not own teams. Only in Mexico a media outlet owns a soccer team, only in Mexico there is timeshare,” were Fernández’s words.

The last one eliminated with an away goal

In the Quarterfinals of Guard1anes 2021, América and Pachuca starred in a great series full of goals and emotion that was defined by the away goal, since the aggregate score finished 5-5, but like the Tuzos had scored two goals at the Azteca Stadium and the Eagles only one in Hidalgo, the Coapa club was the one that was eliminated.