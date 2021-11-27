A new ‘mod’ notably improves the textures of ‘GTA: the Trilogy’

The launch of the GTA: The Trilogy continues to talk. Determined to solve the wide range of problems presented by the remastered Rockstar Games trilogy, the modders they have been put to work with very interesting results. One of the most recent has focused on optimizing a very important graphic aspect: the textures.

GTA SA Project Texture Overhaul is the name of the initiative, whose purpose is to give a quality leap in the visual appeal of GTA: San Andreas. As published VGC, the mod does not change all the textures of the title, one of the three included in GTA: The Trilogy, but those that probably attract more attention from players.

Although the mod is in full development, it already offers optimizations for 85 textures for GTA: San Andreas. Among them, the work on the main roads stands out, with a very detailed work on the asphalt. Elements such as stones, sand, mud and dirt have also been added, as well as new roads and sidewalks in Los Santos and San Fierro.

The changes are noticeable. The author of the mod has published images that compare the before and after of the optimized sectors, and clearly enhance the visuals of the recently released game in GTA: The Trilogy next to GTA III and GTA Vice City. He even assures that 90% of new textures are in 4K, although that will probably change in the future to prevent files from being too heavy.

Fans are fixing the Rockstar Games mess in ‘GTA: the Trilogy’

As we mentioned earlier, GTA SA Project Texture Overhaul is a mod dedicated to San Andreas; However, it would not be uncommon for similar initiatives to appear (or already exist) for the other titles of GTA: The Trilogy. Let’s remember that in recent days several projects appeared aimed at raising the quality of games, even improving the faces of the protagonists.

There is still a long way to go to solve all the shortcomings of the remastered trilogy of Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar Games has already apologized for the myriad of graphical, playable and performance issues suffered by players; although he recognized that several updates will be necessary to repair them. The modders, while, have decided not to wait and sort things out on their own, obtaining great results.