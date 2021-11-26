Tobey Maguire is in a promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Everyone is looking for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Road Home and now we have a new clue.

Although Marvel studios and Sony they have not shown yet to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in any trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, no one doubts that they will be in the movie. For this reason, there are more and more clues in all the material that is appearing from this epic adventure that will hit theaters at Christmas.

A new promo for the film shows an image of the Spider-man from Tom holland behind some newspaper clippings that belong to the movie Spider-man 2002. But we can also see in a corner the Spider-man from Tobey Maguire and obviously the internet has gone crazy. We do not know if it is done intentionally or it is a simple mistake. But it is clear that this only makes sense if these two versions of Peter parker appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here we leave you the images.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow the spectacular events we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Currently Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has serious problems since they accuse him of the drone attack in London because the technology used is his since he left it Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)They have also discovered their true identity. That is why he asks for help from the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But with the spell they cast, chaos takes hold of the multiverse and he has to face some classic villains. Luckily, you will have the help of versions of Spider-man from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait for that day to arrive, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where this character appears in the Disney Plus streaming platform.