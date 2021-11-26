TikTok Viral: Little Dog Doesn’t Want To Get His Medicine And Makes ‘Tantrum’ Fun | Social networks

It will make you laugh. Many animals tend to reject medicines that their owners give them for their own good. A young woman shared through TikTok the funny reaction that a pet had when they were going to apply a purple scar on spray to cure their illness. However, the puppy made peculiar movements that caught the attention of its owners and users.

The scene that was shared on the network in fast camera showed a family trying to apply an antibiotic spray to their pet that already had a large part of its coat with this drug Violet. A woman tried to get closer, but the animal began to move wildly.

His owner, who was holding him tightly, did not hold back laughter and staggered a couple of times at the puppy’s sudden movements. Another person tried to approach with a piece of ham to calm the pet, but paid no attention to the food.

The reaction of the little dog was compared by the users with the movement of the propellers from a helicopter: “Helicopter they say to him”, “This is how mine also wears when I lift it for a long time”, “The little dog wanted to fly“,” The puppy is unfolding, “they highlighted.

So far, the clip has added more than 157,000 views, 11,900 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments on the platform.