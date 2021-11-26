TikTok Viral: Little Dog Doesn’t Want To Get His Medicine And Makes ‘Tantrum’ Fun | Social networks

It will make you laugh. Many animals tend to reject medicines that their owners give them for their own good. A young woman shared through TikTok the funny reaction that a pet had when they were going to apply a purple scar on spray to cure their illness. However, the puppy made peculiar movements that caught the attention of its owners and users.

