They vandalize the statue of Eugenio Derbez in Acapulco

Acapulco, Guerrero.- The statue of the Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez which was inaugurated and unveiled in front of the Elcano hotel in Acapulco last Saturday, October 9, it was vandalized, apparently with a pink substance.

The statue of Eugenio Derbez It gave a lot to talk about the comments of its placement are of rejection and acceptance, so much was the controversy that in a short time it was covered, it was located near the coastal avenue.

The figure of the actor and comedian was allegedly covered a few hours after being unveiled with plastics and gray tape as a manifestation of the displeasure of the population.

The plaque commemorating the statue It was also vandalized, on it is written “Inauguration of the gazebo Eugenio Derbez in gratitude for their contribution to the dissemination of Acapulco in the world”.

It is worth mentioning that the work was in charge of the Commission of Highway and Airport Infrastructure of the State of Guerrero, as well as Javier Taja Ramírez, general director of the OPD.

After the placement of the statue the inhabitants of Acapulco showed their immediate rejection of Eugenio Derbez, They affirmed that the actor promised a social work that to date he has not done, in which he was going to donate 1 million dollars to those affected by the hurricanes “Ingrid” and “Manuel” registered in 2013.

Given all the comments for and against, the wife of the actor and comedian, Alessandra Rosaldo raised her voice and defended him and mentioned him in an interview with Sun rises, that Eugene has donated money in dollars at the port of Acapulco.

“All this they say makes me sad, he did not ask for any statue, he is totally dedicated to his country and everything he has done is for Mexico and he has done nothing but promote Acapulco“said the singer of the duet of Sentidos Opuestos.

The Mexican actor and comedian only wrote the following on his Facebook profile: “Thank you very much to the people of Acapulco for such a beautiful recognition. I feel very honored”.