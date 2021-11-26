There are already crosses in UEFA and in the international play-off

Concacaf and Conmebol also already know which Confederation they will face in the Intercontinental play-off.

The UEFA Repechage heading to Qatar 2022 is defined

By: Zaritzi Sosa NOV. 26. 2021

This Friday the draw was carried out to know the clashes in the UEFA and Intercontinental playoffs which will provide five extra tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The UEFA playoffs dramatized the future of Italy and Portugal, since both are in the same group and if they qualify for the final, only one could get the ticket to the World Cup.

What will UEFA’s matchups be in the Repechage?

Divided into three groups, the crosses were announced to define three more tickets to Qatar 2022.

Group A: Scotland vs Ukraine and Wales vs Austria

B Group: Russia vs Poland and Sweden vs Czech Republic

The finals of each group will be played in a single match and it will be drawn to define the venue. Group A will host the winner between Wales and Austria; in Group B it will be between the one that wins from Russia and Poland and in Group C between the one that wins between Portugal and Turkey.

The drums They were distributed as follows Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales. In the hype two were Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria, Czech Republic.

How many tickets will the UEFA playoffs give?

The twelve teams will be divided into three groups with four combined, to later obtain two Semifinals and one Final. The winners of the three finals qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The UEFA playoffs will take place in March 2022.

Intercontinental Repechage Conditions?

There will be two more tickets for the World Cup that will be disputed between the representatives of Asia (AFC), Concacaf, Conmebol and Oceania (OFC). These teams will face a single match and in a neutral venue in search of the pass. At the moment the rivals are not defined.

These meetings will take place on June 13 and 14, 2022.

What will be the crosses of the Intercontinental playoff?

The draw Intercontinental It was also carried out and the crosses by Confederation that will provide two tickets to the Qatar World Cup 2022 were known.

The Asian Confederation (AFC) will face the selection of Concacafwhile in another confrontation Conmebol will face the Confederation of Oceania (OFC).