The Mexican Tony Dalton would be the villain of the series ‘Hawkeye’

A new Marvel series premiered in Disney + and caused a sensation in fans of the UCM and Mexican novels. The brand new production ‘Hawkeye’, that tells the life of the avenger ‘Hawkeye’ after the confrontation with Thanos, showed the Mexican actor Tony dalton What Jack Duquesne, who in the comics is the villain ‘Swordsman’.

The Texan plays an elegant subject, with refined tastes, with a dark past and who is also the fiancé of Kate Bishop’s mother, the successor of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in the mantle of ‘Hawkeye ‘. Dalton has been a sensation moving from Mexican novels, such as Rebelde (RBD) and Class 406, to the UCM and joining a universe that has international figures, such as Robert Downey Jr. (‘Iron Man’), Tom Holland (‘Spider- Man ‘), Renner, Hailee Steinfeld (‘ Kate Bishop ‘), among others.

MARVEL: What is Dalton’s track record?

The role of Jack Duquesne fell into the hands of Dalton by himself, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, after he was fascinated with the interpretation of ‘Lalo Salamanca’ in the prequel to ‘Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul’.

However, the Mexican interpreter has also captivated his followers with roles in different novels, the most recognized Rebelde, where he played ‘Gastón Diestro’, and Class 406, in the skin of ‘Dagoberto García’.

In addition, he stood out in ‘Killing Capes’,’ Mr. Ávila ‘,’ The perfect dictatorship ‘,’ Owners of paradise ‘,’ Ramona ‘,’ Contracorriente ‘, among other productions of the small and big screen.

MARVEL: Who is ‘Swordsman’?

In the Marvel comics, ‘Swordsman’ is the master of ‘Hawkeye’ and although this origin may change in the series of Disney +, your participation will cause a stir. His story has taken several turns, since he started out as the image of Clint Barton, then he was a villain and even belonged to one of the formations of ‘The Avengers’.

At some point, he was seen as an antihero, in the style of ‘Deadpool’, who can kill other people if he thinks he is doing good. His ability with knives, such as swords, was already seen in the second chapter of ‘Hawkeye’, when Kate Bishop challenges him to a fencing duel and loses two matches, but when he is with the deck down, the heroine attacks him directly to the face and with a unique ability Jack fights back.