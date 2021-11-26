The Mexican Tony Dalton would be the villain of the series ‘Hawkeye’

A new Marvel series premiered in Disney + and caused a sensation in fans of the UCM and Mexican novels. The brand new production ‘Hawkeye’, that tells the life of the avenger ‘Hawkeye’ after the confrontation with Thanos, showed the Mexican actor Tony dalton What Jack Duquesne, who in the comics is the villain ‘Swordsman’.

