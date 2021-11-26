The Mexican game, ‘Mictlan’, releases a spectacular first preview

Editorial Mediotiempo

‘Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale‘ it’s a mexican video game Extremely ambitious that tells the story of the Spanish conquest of Mexico in the 15th and 16th centuries.

This title is being developed by the team of Meta Studios, which announced in January of this year that they were working on this project. Despite the fact that its launch is many years away, this Wednesday the first trailer of ‘Mictlan’ has been released and leaves very good feelings.

In this first preview you can see an important scenario: Tlaxcala in October 1519. One of the most striking details of the game is that Nahuatl will be the main language of the game (which will be translated into Spanish in the subtitles), although Spanish will not be left out, which will be spoken by European characters.

Within the first few minutes ‘Mictlan’ reminiscent of Ubisoft’s acclaimed title, Assassin’s Creed, with some very gory stealth and murder scenes, although in an extremely dark environment where the bonfires are in charge of lighting the stages.

The art direction is noticed from the first minute, with some elements such as the characters’ clothing, weapons and settings, they create a very interesting atmosphere that could be even better.

The creators of this project seek to release the title at some point in 2025 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5However, the time could be increased or decreased depending on the results obtained in your funding campaign on Kickstarter, which will be launched soon.