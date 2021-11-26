The film that was a resounding box office failure and everyone forgot but is now all the rage on Netflix

It is not uncommon for each movie that enters the Netflix catalog quickly to reach the eyes of several people. Over time, the content that entered their platform enjoyed a great impact. Old films, canceled series and some not so successful strips manage to break audience records just by appearing in their catalog. Either way, the platform earned the title of “the movie revivalist” and The Great Leap, a film by Nicolas Cage released in 2018, does not escape it.

When York Sackleton, the director, released this film, it was crushed by critics and the box office ended up sinking it. With Nicolas Cage at the helm, Sophie Skleton, Dwayne Cameron, Cory Hardrict, Michael Rainey Jr. and the actor’s son, Weston, completing the cast, the story only managed to raise $ 1,052,222.

What is it about? It is based on a true event that occurred in the United States in 1997, that event known as “the North Hollywood shooting”, although the plot takes place in a fictional city called Chesterford. The premise does not escape from something already seen: a police officer about to retire, a historic criminal gang whose plan does not go as expected and a teenager who is left in the middle of a high-risk situation.









Cage plays Mike Chandler, an officer on the brink of retirement with a final assignment. The film’s synopsis perfectly defines its plot. “Fate wants the policeman Mike Chandler and a young civilian to have to confront, despite their lack of preparation and weapons, a group of dangerous armed robbers who intend to rob a bank,” he says.

Since its release and to date, the film had been forgotten. However, its arrival on Netflix was what it needed to become one of the titles most chosen by the audience. Today, it is within the ranking of the most viewed in Argentina. And although they are different categories, it is more chosen than “The squid game” and “Luis Miguel, the series.”

At the same time, it has aroused the interest of critics again who set out to give it a second chance. His reappearance did not mean a vindication. Although it grows in audience, it is still being attacked by experts and barely reaches a score of 3.6 according to the Filmaffinity site.