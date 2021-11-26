‘The Croods’, ‘Shrek’ and other Dreamworks films from best to worst, according to critics

Not everything in the world of animated films revolves around Disney; Over the years, the Dreamworks studio has brought out gems like ‘The Croods’, ‘Shrek’ and critics also got caught up in them, but not all of them.

When we think of animated films, it is normal that the first thing we think of is the great studio that is Disney and all its derivatives. Nevertheless, Over the years, Dreamworks has released iconic films that have even served, today, to bring out memes. The most recent ones may not have hit as much as Trolls, An abominable friend and its new version of Spirit, in which they included a piece of the song ‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift. Do not forget many others that are part of its catalog, as they are Shrek, The Croods and How to Train Your Dragon. As is normal in all studios, whether animated or not, not all his films are well received by specialized critics, so here We made a list of some of them, from the worst to the best, according to the critics. do you agree with them?

The scarecrow

Not even the presence of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, as part of the cast, made the critics pity this story in which a vegetarian shark and a fish with an air of grandeur become best friends. Has a rating of 36 percent. In case you didn’t know, in English, the voice of Oscar is done by Will Smith and in Spanish by Arath de la Torre.

The The Road to El Dorado

Miguel and Tulio, Tulio and Miguel … Maybe they convinced everyone that they were gods, but the critics decided that the adventure in the new world of these two Spanish thieves deserved no more than 48 percent approval. The songs of Elton John did not help either, (in Spanish, interpreted by Mijares and Alex Syntek)

Bee Movie

You’ve probably seen that meme that says: “I knew something was wrong with me because I wanted the bee to match the human“That refers to Bee Movie: Story of a bee, which obtained a 49 percent approval, by specialists.

The saga of Madagascar

The first Madagascar film did not delight critics, giving it 54 percent. However, for Madagascar 2 and Madagascar 3 they were more convinced and gave it 69 percent and 78 percent, respectively. It was clearly a success for Dreamworks, because they continued to release more productions derived from this story.

Spirit: The Indomitable Steed

Spirit has had other spinoffs from its story as well, but the original movie, released in 2002, is the first on this list to have a more decent rating, by getting 69 percent approval.

The Croods

The Croods perhaps it didn’t gross an impressive box office, or make a lot of noise when it was released in theaters; Nevertheless, is now among the most watched on Netflix. Critics are happy that audiences are recognizing this film, as 72 percent of them were happy to see it.

The prince of Egypt

Dreamworks’ first pinnacles into the world of animation were biblical stories that didn’t feel so kid-friendly. Critics loved The Prince of Egypt and they gave it 80 percent grade.

The Kung Fu Panda saga

Another critical favorite is the entire Kung Fu Panda saga. They all hover between 80 and 85 percent approval. Jack Black and Omar Chaparro did a great job as Po.

Shrek saga

Even an Oscar won! While the movies of Shrek They were going is promotion and promised a different narrative to what Disney presented, Shrek 3 and Shrek 4 They were not as well received and went from having an 88 percent approval, with the first installment, to closing with a 58.

Antz

Produced by the controversial Woody Allen, Antz is a critical favorite. They gave it a near-perfect rating of 92 percent. It also has a luxurious cast, with Allen himself as Z and Sylvester Stallone as his best friend.