River Plate vs. Racing Club – Match Report – November 25, 2021

(ESPN.com) – River thrashed Racing at the Monumental 4-0 and became champion of the Professional Soccer League three dates from the end.

With the victory against the Academy, the Millionaire added 52 points and was 12 from Talleres y Defensa y Justicia, the guards with 40, when there are nine points left at stake.

Within the successful cycle of Marcelo Gallardo, it is the first local championship that the Doll has conquered and that is why the achievement has a special flavor.

From the hand of Gallardo, River has two Libertadores, a South American Cup, three South American Recopa, three Argentina Cup, a Suruga Bank Cup and two Argentine Super Cup, plus this League: 13 conquests in total since 2014.

Palavecino opened the scoring for River against Racing at the Monumental. Fotobaires

In the first half, the first great chance was for Racing: Copetti stole the ball from Paulo Díaz in the area and was left alone against Armani, but the goalkeeper covered in an excellent way what could have been the opening of the scoreboard when there were only three minutes.

The intensity proposed by the Academy made the meeting even in the first 15 minutes, but little by little those of Fernando Gago lost control of the game before the millionaire pressure and the domain was the local.

Romero had it with a shot that Arias deflected overhead, then Julián Alvarez missed it only with his head, until the opening arrived at 31 minutes.

Pillud could not in the mark on the right side, Enzo Fernández faced the area and Palavecino defined before the departure of Arias for 1 to 0. It was all from River until the end of that first half, and he could go ahead by one major difference.

But what he did not achieve at the end of the first half, he achieved at the beginning of the second: Palavecino faced the edge of the large area and finished off the goal, the ball stopped on a defender and was left for Julián Alvarez, the scorer of River and of the tournament, who put the 2 to 0.

The party was total in the Monumental, before Racing overwhelmed and disoriented against a River that had no mercy. The Academy suffered a lot, in training with Gago, but he already has a worrying record with his new coach: he lost four of the five games he played.

River was a machine, a football festival that generated at least 10 clear goal situations for the rival and that made the Chilean Arias one of its figures.

At 23 minutes Romero had his revenge after several lost occasions and entering as a center forward put the 3 to 0 before the departure of Arias. And 10 minutes later, again Romero defined barbarian after a great pass from Carrascal for the 4 to 0.

Deserved is the title for the Millionaires, number 36 of the professional era in local championships, which extended the undefeated to 17 games without losing. All despite suffering important casualties, such as Enzo Pérez, Casco, Angileri, De la Cruz, Suárez … key players who for different reasons were not at Núñez’s night.

Throughout the contest River won 16 games, drew four and lost two, adding 45 goals for and 13 against. Numbers that can be even better in the three remaining dates. An undisputed champion.

People celebrated the title in the stands as much as they demanded, loudly, the continuity of Gallardo, a DT who has already made history and who justly won his first local championship.