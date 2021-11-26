Ranking iTunes in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Wednesday, November 24

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Ghostbusters

Manhattan, New York. After almost thirty years without hearing from them, the ghosts and demons have once again escaped from the underworld to destroy the city. This time a new team of Ghostbusters, made up of a group of four women, is ready to take down any spectral threat.

3. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Four. Ghostbusters II

Five years have passed since the Ghostbusters last went into action. Dr. Peter Venkman, a noted parapsychologist with persuasive charms, has been relegated to the emcee of a television program discussing psychic phenomena. Ray Stantz and his colleague Winston Zeddemore make their living entertaining children at children’s parties, and technological wizard Egon Spengler continues his research on the effects of human emotions on the psychomagnetic energy field. Dana Barrett’s relationship with Venkman dissolved; she married another man and had a son, but the marriage failed. Now Dana lives alone in New York, raising her eight-month-old baby Oscar and working as a picture restorer at the Manhattan Museum of Art, alongside an eccentric expert on paintings from the Romantic period, Janosz Poha. Everything seems normal until Oscar’s stroller rolls on its own and enters the dangerous traffic of the city.

5. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

6. The duel

David Kingston is a Ranger from Texas who, in the 1980s, is sent to a small and asylum town on the border with Mexico to investigate a series of murders. In the grim and violent place he will come face to face with Abraham Brant, the local preacher, who has everyone in the area terrified, as stories of death follow him wherever he goes. Then Kingston will understand the bond that unites him with this peculiar man and will have to debate between complying with the law and his thirst for revenge.

7. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and policeman, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who tries to trap Sonic in order to use his immense powers to take over the world.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

9. Candyman

Since time immemorial, Chicago’s residential projects in the Cabrini Green neighborhood have been threatened by the story of an alleged serial killer with a hook for a hand who is easily invoked by repeating his name five times in front of a mirror. Today, a decade after Cabrini’s last tower was demolished, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) and his girlfriend Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury apartment in a now unrecognizable neighborhood, crowded of millennials and of people who are generally unaware of their dark past.

10. Jonah Hex

In the Wild West, Jonah Hex (Josh Brolin) is known for a scar on the right side of his face and for wearing a Confederate Army uniform. As a child he was sold to the Apaches by his father and had to make himself in a world as harsh as the West, surviving sometimes as a gunman and sometimes as a bounty hunter. His only contact with the world is through the beautiful Lilah (Megan Fox).

