Nicole Kidman confesses to regret not having had more children
At 54, Nicole Kidman has what many people surely want: a successful career in Hollywood, a loving husband, and children she loves.
According to the portal hola.com, he published that there is a desire that the actress could not fulfill, and it has to do precisely with her facet of mother.
The Big Little Lies star has confessed that she regrets not having more children, although she is grateful to have crossed her path with Keith Urban, father of her only biological daughters.
“I wish I had had more children, but I did not have that option,” he confessed in an interview for the Australian edition of Marie Claire magazine, a space where he assured that “he would have loved 10 (children)”, however he did not elaborate on the causes for the that she did not seek to have any more babies.
“But it’s okay. I have become the mother of other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I am a godmother of 12. I love being a mother, I love children and everything they say, ”admitted Nicole.
“They are peculiar, funny, without filters. And then you can see them grow and put them on their way, ”continued the actress, who is the most loving mother for Sunday, 13 and Faith, 13 and 10 years old respectively, as a result of her marriage to Urban.
In addition to these girls, Nicole is the mother of Connor and Bella, whom they adopted during their nearly 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise. The actress is usually very reserved about the lives of her older children, and has rarely spoken about them publicly.
“Bella lives on the outskirts of London”, presents a Vanity Fair in April 2019, in addition to that her eldest daughter found herself happily married.
“You know, she really feels more English. We live there because of Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady ”, he said then.
Faced with the constant curiosity of the public and the press about this aspect of her personal life, Nicole described in November 2018 the reason for her discretion about the life of Connor and Bella.
“I have to protect those relationships. I know that I would give up my life for my children because it is my purpose. They are adults. They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and, as a mother, my job is to love them, ”she said.