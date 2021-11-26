Nicole Kidman confesses to regret not having had more children

At 54, Nicole Kidman has what many people surely want: a successful career in Hollywood, a loving husband, and children she loves. According to the portal hola.com, he published that there is a desire that the actress could not fulfill, and it has to do precisely with her facet of mother. The Big Little Lies star has confessed that she regrets not having more children, although she is grateful to have crossed her path with Keith Urban, father of her only biological daughters.

“I wish I had had more children, but I did not have that option,” he confessed in an interview for the Australian edition of Marie Claire magazine, a space where he assured that “he would have loved 10 (children)”, however he did not elaborate on the causes for the that she did not seek to have any more babies. “But it’s okay. I have become the mother of other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I am a godmother of 12. I love being a mother, I love children and everything they say, ”admitted Nicole. “They are peculiar, funny, without filters. And then you can see them grow and put them on their way, ”continued the actress, who is the most loving mother for Sunday, 13 and Faith, 13 and 10 years old respectively, as a result of her marriage to Urban.