Mazda CX-50, an SUV with an off-road soul that invites you to go out and explore

After a season of forced confinement, Mazda invites us to go out and explore, aboard a completely new car for the brand that was recently presented virtually. It is an SUV with an off-road soul that will be produced, starting in January 2022, at the new plant of the Japanese firm, in Huntsville, Alabama.

We talk about Mazda CX-50, a vehicle with all-wheel drive and a robust design, looking for that driver who loves nature and outdoor activities.

“Mazda CX-50 invites people to fully immerse themselves in nature and support an interest in outdoor activities. All this without compromising premium design and everyday performance, “he said. Jeff Guyton, President and CEO, Mazda North American Operations.

This will be the Mazda CX-50

This new vehicle emphasizes Mazda’s signature natural and intuitive driving experience to help create greater confidence on and off the road.

It is equipped as standard with the latest technology i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and the new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive. New driving modes can be selected with the switch My-Drive and they will help this crossover drive naturally in a wide variety of conditions, providing towing and off-road capabilities.

The new vehicle will be available for the American market with the naturally aspirated engine Skyactiv-G 2.5 or the engine Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo and it will be paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Electrified powertrains will also be offered in the coming years, including a traditional hybrid model.

Its exterior image respectfully interacts with the environment, with a long, elegant silhouette and a wide stance that help to give it dynamic proportions that balance the design elements oriented to outdoor activities.

Passenger-focused interior

If the exterior connects with the surroundings, the interior of the Mazda CX-50 features a driver-centered design.

The combination of materials and seating details, a new panoramic sunroof, and high-tech equipment help create a welcoming atmosphere that is tailored for adventurers, but also those just beginning their journey to an active lifestyle.

In addition, Mazda CX-50 will present new color options, such as exterior paint Zircon Sand and interior color terracotta.

The cargo space is carefully designed to help support and enable outdoor activities. The height and length of the vehicle are ideal for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment.

This is how Mazda wants to make up for the time we were partially locked up in our homes. Are you ready to go on an adventure? The vehicle goes into production early next year, but it’s well worth getting excited about now. If you want to know more details about the brand and its new model, check this link.