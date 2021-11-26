LOOK HERE Puebla vs. León live online for free via TV Azteca Deportes, broadcast of the match for the Liguilla 2021 | SPORT-TOTAL

Puebla vs. Lion LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they face each other in the first leg of the Liguilla MX League Opening 2021 this Thursday, November 25 from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and 7:00 pm (Mexican time) at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. Follow here the minute by minute of the game.

Puebla and León lineup

Puebla vs. Leon LIVE

What time do Puebla vs. León for the Liga MX Apertura 2021 League?

Mexico – 7:00 pm

Peru – 8:00 pm

Colombia – 8:00 pm

Ecuador – 8:00 pm

Venezuela – 9:00 pm

Bolivia – 9:00 pm

Argentina – 10:00 pm

Chile – 10:00 pm

Paraguay – 10:00 pm

Uruguay – 10:00 pm

Brazil – 10:00 pm

Spain – 2:00 am (Friday, November 26)

How to see Puebla vs. León for the Liga MX Apertura 2021 League?

TV Azteca is the signal enabled to watch the Liguilla Liga MX Apertura 2021 match that will present León with the mission of maintaining the good form that led to qualifying in the third box of the regular stage with 29 points, the same as Atlas did. and one more than Tigres, but far from America (35).

Puebla vs. Leon: lineups

Puebla: Silva; Ferrareis, Gularte, Reyes, Segovia, Araújo; Tabó, Salas, Corral, Parra and Martínez.

Leon: Cota; Mosquera, González, Tesillo, O. Rodríguez; Fernández, I. Rodríguez, Colombatto; Mena, Dávila and Meneses.

Puebla vs. Leon: previous

The ‘Strip’ returned to the ‘Fiesta Grande’ by reclassification. Now, the cast led by coach Nicolás Larcamón wants to make the first blow against the team trained by Ariel Holan in the first crossing of the tie.

The ‘Camoteros’ saw action last weekend against Chivas de Guadalajara. In a very close contest (it finished 2-2 after the 90 ′ regulation), the winner was known through the penalty shootout, where the Guadalajara lost 6-5.

After the victory, Larcamón projected how the duel will be against the ‘Fiera’. “Taking the ball from him will be an important factor. We are going to cut the game circuits so that they do not have depth, “said the 37-year-old DT to the page Soy Fiera.

To face the first leg commitment, coach Ariel Holan updated the situation of some players on the squad. Luis Montes and Fernando Navarro are already recovered from their injuries, but Elías Hernández was ruled out.

Regarding the series, the Argentine DT stated that “it’s 180 minutes, the balance will mark the one who has the most chances to pass. I think you have to reduce the margin of error and play simple, if you manage to achieve that, the result of the game will be logical.

