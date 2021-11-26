Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reunite their families for Christmas | Celebs U

Karen garcia

Celebrities will join their children for the holidays and will also invite Jennifer Garner

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

It seems that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it is going better than ever and it is said that the famous couple decided to unite their families and spend Christmas together. And not only that, because they assure that the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner was also invited.

A source close to the actors revealed to OK! that Ben had intentions to spend the holidays with his current partner and his ex-wife: “Christmas has to do with children, despite being totally opposite, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have come together for children.”

And while many think that living with your ex is strange, Affleck does not care what other people think, according to the insider.

At the parties will be the 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, the little ones that JLo had with Marc Anthony, and also Violet, Serpahina and Samuel, 13, 12 and 9 years old respectively, who are the product of Ben Affleck’s relationship with actress Jennifer Garner.

“If children can get along, why can’t parents? I doubt you’re ever going to see Jennifer appear in a JLo music video or hang out together at a Versace fashion show. Just like the chances of JLo baking cookies with Jennifer before going to book club together is highly unlikely, ”added the source.

It seems that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is going better than ever and it is said that the famous couple decided to unite their families and spend Christmas together. And not only that, because they assure that the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner was also invited.

A source close to the actors revealed to OK! that Ben had intentions to spend the holidays with his current partner and his ex-wife: “Christmas has to do with children, despite being totally opposite, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have come together for children.”

And while many think that living with your ex is strange, Affleck does not care what other people think, according to the insider.

At the parties will be the 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, the little ones that JLo had with Marc Anthony, and also Violet, Serpahina and Samuel, 13, 12 and 9 years old respectively, who are the product of Ben Affleck’s relationship with actress Jennifer Garner.

“If children can get along, why can’t parents? I doubt you’re ever going to see Jennifer appear in a JLo music video or hang out together at a Versace fashion show. Just like the chances of JLo baking cookies with Jennifer before going to book club together is highly unlikely, ”added the source.