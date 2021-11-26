Jason Sudeikis enjoyed the beach with his girlfriend, while Ben Affleck had a special date with his family

Jason Sudeikis, in love, enjoyed the beach with his new girlfriend, British actress and model Keeley Hazell

While some celebrities enjoy the incipient cold that anticipates the winter season in the northern hemisphere, others flee to winter and take refuge in the warm climate offered by some cities in Mexico and the southern United States, trying to treasure a little summer that it goes.

In Los Cabos, Mexico, Jason Sudeikis enjoyed a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, model and actress Keeley Hazell. The 46-year-old comedian was caught by the paparazzi while making out with his partner; These photos confirm the relationship between them, who evaded the rumors stating that they were just friends.

This is Sudeikis’ first formal relationship after the separation of the mother of their two children, Olivia Wide, a year ago. The brand new couple met on the set of Horrible Bosses 2, where she played Chris Pine’s character assistant.

The photos of Jason Sudekis kissing with the model and actress Keeley Hazell in Cabo, Mexico, confirm the relationship between the two

Also in Los Cabos, Mexico, Jessica Alba relaxed with her three children in the sea. The actress and businesswoman took advantage of the days in the Aztec country to sunbathe, swim and play with her children. During 2021, Alba’s company, The Honest Company, went on the market with everything and had great growth.

Jessica Alba enjoyed a vacation in Cabo, Mexico, where she sunbathed and took the opportunity to swim and play with her children

In Miami the leader of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, kicked off his shoes for a walk on the beach with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. The 78-year-old rock star wore an all-black ensemble while the ballet dancer wore a red flowered dress.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger takes a walk on the beach with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in Miami

In New York, the singer Lily Allen smiled at the paparazzi as she enjoyed an afternoon of shopping in the Soho area. A few blocks, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria spent time alone with the youngest of their six children; bundled up to face the cold, they went out for a walk.

Lily Allen shopping in the Soho area of ​​Manhattan

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria bundled up for the New York cold and enjoyed a walk with their baby

In Los Angeles, Camila Cabello also took the opportunity to renew her wardrobe. The singer, recently separated from Shawn Mendes, was seen visiting the premises of Vince Camuto and J Crew with an assistant and acquiring a new piece of luggage: a pink suitcase for future trips.

Ben Affleck, meanwhile, enjoyed a family meal with his children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and their mother. The group had lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, and they could be seen very serious when leaving the place.

Recently separated, Camila Cabello went to Beverly Hills to buy a pink suitcase and some clothes

Ben Affleck enjoyed lunch in Los Angeles with his children and mother

