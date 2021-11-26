I had sex with so many women that sometimes I threw up: Will Smith in his autobiography | Trends

Bogota

In less than a week, the autobiography of the renowned actor was released Will Smith has caused a stir among his readers and fans of the artist.

Although Smith has extensive Hollywood history starring in movies like ‘I’m Legend’, ‘Hitch’, Bad boys’Among others, he had a rather difficult childhood, because at one point he thought about murdering his father because he mistreated his mother.

Nevertheless, One of the most striking parts of the actor’s story is after the break with his ex-partner Melanie Parker, one of the most unstable moments of his life.

At the time, Smith saw casual sex as a way to get over his romance with Parker, a decision that ultimately wasn’t the best thing for his life.

The newspaper The Mirror He shared in one of his articles the exact fragment in which the actor spoke of that complicated moment in his life.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally unpleasant to the core of me that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm”Says the book.

“Sex literally made me gag, sometimes I even threw up. In all cases, however, I asked God that the beautiful stranger was the ‘one’ who would love me and make this pain go away, but invariably, there I was, retching and miserable. The look in the eyes of the woman I was with deepened my agony even more, ”he added.