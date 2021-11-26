‘I don’t like this America’

TO Mario Carrillo placeholder image does not like America from Santiago Solari. And it is that after the Eagles tied at zero with Cougars In the first leg of the Quarterfinals, the coach Blue Cream Champion in 2005 told RECORD that the game that Coapa played in CU does not correspond to what America is, since it is unacceptable that they defend themselves in that way.

“I do not like it. First because it is not the America that I lived, that I breathed. I come from an America where ‘Panchito ‘Hernandez and Jose Antonio Roca If we won 4-0 they scolded us because we had to do it 10-0 and if we won 10-0 they would get upset because we had to win by 15. They told us: ‘we are the America, we have to crush ‘, I was born with another story and this America is definitely not that.

“I think you have to defend yourself, but never like this. Historically America He cannot play like that, regardless of the ways America plays to win; Solari He has to play in a different way because historically this team doesn’t play like that, ”said Carillo, at the time when he stressed that for him the Eagles will be in the Semifinal with everything and the style of Santiago Solari, which has been the same since he arrived. to Coapa.

“I do see it because what this one does best America is to score well. Don’t be scared, he has played like this all year, that is how he was the overall leader, that is how it has worked for him. Solari hasn’t cheated anyone, that’s how they hired him, that’s how he plays and that’s how he has won. I do see it in the next round unless the Pumas who have to go for the game are sublimated.

“University played like America, and America played like University. America by history would have to play like Cougars he gave himself up looking for the match, America had too much respect, he passed respect towards Pumas, but played with the result in his favor, this is the format and the truth is that Pumas did the best he could, “he said.

