How to consume oatmeal to clean the arteries and lower cholesterol

Arteries are part of the circulatory system, a complex network that is made up of blood vessels, capillaries, and arteries through which carries blood oxygenated throughout the body, which helps the nutrients reach all the organs and carry out their functions adequately. However, when there is a excess cholesterol and triglyceride levels, tends to create a plaque around the walls of the arteries.

This plate is a obstruction that limits free movement of the blood. Cleaning the arteries is not the result of magic and there are no foods that help you eliminate plaque “naturally”, without combining it with other measures or medical treatments. However, there are foods that can help you lower levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides, causing that plaque, such as the oatmeal.

According to some studies, the oatmeal have a antihypercholesterolemic effect, which means it helps reduce LDL and triglyceride levels, so also helps reduce plaque of the arteries. This occurs due to the contribution of antioxidants and beta-glucans in this cereal, which help to fight cell oxidation, regulate blood pressure and fight inflammation, which consequently also prevents cardiovascular diseases.

Oatmeal to clean arteries and lower cholesterol

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oat flakes

500 mL of water

1 cinnamon stick

Serve the oats flakes in a container, add the Water and the cinnamon stick, mix cover and leave in a cool place resting all night. Strain the mixture and it will be ready to be consumed. Take it without sweetening it.

It is recommended to take a glass of oatmeal water, preferably on an empty stomach. You can do it daily for at least a week and drink the water on regular basis.

Remember that it is very important that before taking any natural remedy, consult a doctor of your confidence, especially if you have a chronic disease or are undergoing treatment.

In the same way, it is essential to lead a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and regular exercise, so that you not only have a healthy loss of cholesterol and triglycerides, but that it is maintained and your circulatory system works properly, since you consume more calories from those that we occupy, basically generates the accumulation of plaque and the increase of LDL and triglycerides in the blood.

