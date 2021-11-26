High cholesterol and triglycerides: 5 foods that will help you lower levels

The cholesterol is a type of substance that is usually found in the body and is the in charge of regulating the functions like the formation of bile acids or some other type of hormones. Although it is necessary for the body, in reality must not be at levels that exceed those considered, as this could lead to severe health problems such as hypercholesterolemia or diseases cardiac.

Although the cholesterol It can be a type of acquired disease, As a result of an unhealthy lifestyle, it can also be inherited, according to information from the Mayo Clinic. Therefore, they always recommend eat a balanced diet, exercising regularly and, on some occasions, consuming it medically, but it is certainly much better through food, therefore, today we will give you a list of 5 foods that could be ideal for lowering cholesterol and triglycerides.

Avocado

Much has been stressed that including avocado can be ideal, mainly for those who have hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides.

Whole grains

For a long time, cereals have been known to be ideal for lowering cholesterol, therefore people are advised to consume them in large quantities. Probably one of the best turns out to be oats, which in addition to being very rich, is also very light and you don’t have to worry about the calories.

Nuts

Some of the most prominent nuts to ingest and reduce triglycerides and cholesterol, undoubtedly those are walnuts, almonds, pistachios or walnuts.

Vegetables

Because they are extremely rich in fiber, legumes are ideal to promote the decreased triglycerides and cholesterol. Consuming them constantly will be ideal to cleanse and help with heart health.

Vegetable

It is no secret to anyone that vegetables, especially green ones, are ideal to help you reduce cholesterol, especially some such as spinach, broccoli, pumpkins and more. They are ideal to reduce the percentage of cholesterol and raise the stanols and sterols.