HBO ranking in Chile: Top 10 of today’s most watched movies Wednesday, November 24

1. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

2. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

3. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his suit changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darker and more vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and the Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

Four. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his disgusting uncles, the Dursleys and their obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and so were his parents.

5. Black Mass: Strictly Criminal

In South Boston in the 1970s, FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), a recently released criminal, to collaborate with the FBI. and eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia. The drama tells the story of that nefarious alliance that spiraled out of control, allowing Whitey to escape the realm of the law, consolidate his power and become one of the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in Boston history.

6. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry returns to his second year at Hogwarts, but discovers that bad things happen because a site called the Chamber of Secrets has been opened by the Slytherin heir and will cause the Muggle-borns, the unclean, to appear mysteriously petrified by a monstrous animal.

7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry is looking forward to the end of the summer to start a new year at Hogwarts and leave the house of his despicable uncles, the Dursleys, as soon as possible. What Harry does not know is that he will have to leave Privet Drive early and unexpectedly after turning his Aunt Marge into a giant balloon. An enchanted night bus will of course take you to the Leaky Cauldron tavern, where none other than Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, awaits you.

8. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

In his fourth year at Hogwarts, Harry faces the greatest of the saga’s challenges and dangers. When chosen under mysterious circumstances as the competitor to represent Hogwarts in the Triwizard Tournament, Harry must compete against the best young wizards from all over Europe. But as he prepares, evidence appears that Lord Voldemort has returned. Before you know it, Harry will not only be fighting for the championship but also for his life.

9. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts for the fifth year still shaken by the tragedy of the Triwizard Tournament. Because the Minister for Magic denies Lord Voldemort’s return, Harry becomes the center of attention of the wizarding community. As he struggles with his problems at school, including new teacher Dolores Umbridge, he tries to learn more about the mysterious Order of the Phoenix.

10. Smallfoot

“Smallfoot” puts a twist on the Bigfoot legend when a young and clever Yeti encounters something he thought didn’t exist: a human being. The news of this “human” brings him fame and the opportunity to get the girl of his dreams. It also causes a shock to the simple community of Yetis by wondering what else might exist beyond their snowy village.

