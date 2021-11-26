Genshin Impact 2021 codes for today, November 24: Find out how to redeem protogems and rewards | Free to Play | Video game

MiHoYo, the creator of Genshin Impact, has already published the codes of the November 24, 2021 with which you can access great prizes in the free to play, that go from free protogems even special characters. Check here how to do it.

Genshin Impact is available on almost every platform today, including consoles PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | Sas well as mobile phones Android or iPhone and of course the Pc. The codes we will reveal to you are now available for a limited time and can only be used once per account.

Genshin Impact Codes from November 24

GENSHINGIFT

L0GZT4EXTJUG

6UA6PYQEZQ4A

JWEP8AM3XR31

UNC798Q98F1K

A8HNG39HZ4QA

HE0MUU33ZBKA

CSEKND5AWCAA

R85BRLG43S7Q

How to redeem Genshin Impact daily codes?

You can redeem Genshin Impact codes from November 24 quickly and easily. First, you must have achieved adventure rank 10. If you still cannot reach that level, you must continue to gain experience. If you have already achieved it, follow these instructions:

Enter the Genshin Impact official page (you can find it in this link)

Log in with your miHoyo account

Write, one by one, the codes in the third blank box

Click the redeem button

Open Genshin Impact on your favorite device and go to the Paimon menu. Your reward will appear in the mail section.

Date and time of the 2.3 broadcast

Genshin Impact recently received the version 2.2, and the first details about the next patch are already known. While fans are still exploring the latest Inazuma, the MiHoYo title is preparing to receive an update. According to its creators, there are only a few weeks left for the title to be introduced in 2.3 with new characters and prizes for gamers.

Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account has announced that the broadcast of its new version will take place on November 12 on Twitch. Additionally, 2.3 will be released on November 24.

All about Gorou’s release date and abilities

There are few dates as special for Genshin Impact as the presentation of a new version. Announcement of news, codes free protogems or the arrival of new characters to our teams is always a very special event. Therefore, it is necessary to know everything about the future arrival of Gorou.

Known as one of the great leaders of the Watatsumi Island resistance, Gorou will join Genshin impact as a playable character from the next update 2.3.

Aloy is now available for free as the main character

The recent Genshin Impact update 2.2 will allow you to participate in the Exploration Journal web event Aloy, in which users can choose for free and from any platform the main character of the game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Previously, Aloy It had already made its arrival on the PS4 and PS5 consoles; Now, mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems will have this heroine available to collect rewards. Thanks to the One Moon Above Mortals update, the character will be playable at no cost.

Genshin Impact: players try to eliminate Aloy, but miHoYo is not allowing it

A few weeks ago, miHoYo confirmed that Aloy, the protagonist of the Horizon saga, would arrive at Genshin Impact, the first to have it would be the users of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, then those of PC, Android and iOS. Although the inclusion of this heroine was liked by the majority of fans, there is a group that is not happy, to the point that they are trying to remove her from their accounts, something that the Chinese company does not want them to do.

As detailed by Vandal, getting Aloy in Genshin Impact is pretty easy. Players will only have to log into their accounts after downloading version 2.2. to have this female character. If you are interested in claiming it, keep in mind that you can only do so until next November 24. After that date miHoYo would release a new patch (version 2.3) and would reveal new dates to get it.

Because the protagonist of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon 2: Forbidden West is a free character, many players have tried to eliminate her, but great was their surprise to see that they cannot do it, since the creators of the video game have restricted it, such as You can see in the following video that was published on YouTube.

Genshin Impact announces Adventurer’s Guild event: so you can get its rewards

The creators of Genshin Impact, myHoYo, have just announced a new event in collaboration with the platform Twitch. This is called the Adventurer’s Guild by Twitch, which will be available to all players in the world and only temporarily for two weeks.

Genshim Impact Adventurers Guild will run from November 25 to December 8, 2021. Please note that you must have a Twitch account as a requirement to participate in the event. Additionally, you must have reached Adventure Rank 10 or higher in the game to be able to use the redemption codes.

Genshin Impact: this is how the new format for the character 2 promotional Gachapon works

More news. Genshin Impact, MiHoYo’s free RPG video game, available for almost every platform from PS5 and PS4 to mobiles and PC, has just released a new Gachapon format just for its version 2.3. This is the promotional Gachapon for character 2 and here we give you all the details about how it works and how you can take advantage of it.

The new format will be available from November 24 in the free RPG, both for its version of PS4, PS5, Android, iOS and PC. Everything is part of the last winter update of the game that has also brought other novelties such as the Dragon Spine challenges, the challenge of looking for the lost puppies in Sango File: The Warrior Dog.