Fell to Raiders in great Thanksgiving Day game

The Raiders they did the evil thing to stand in the palace of Jerry jones and at the main table the traditional turkey of the Thanksgiving Day. Of the right leg of Daniel carlson the kick came out that gave the Malosos the 36-33 overtime victory over the Cowboys, thus signing the third consecutive defeat of the team of Dallas

The set of Las Vegas obtained his first tribune in Thanksgiving Day since 1968 and did it in a big way keeping alive in the fight to get a ticket to the Playoffs on the American Conference. The sixth win of the year came at a crucial moment for the Raiders, who were broad dominators throughout the five periods played.

Derek Carr had a great performance in the controls of the offensive of Las Vegas despite the fact that he played half a game without his best weapon on offense, Darren waller. The Malosos tight end no longer jumped onto the field for the second half with a knee injury and even lost his gear to watch his teammates off the bench. Despite this, Carr completed 24 of his 39 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown pass with DeSean Jackson.

Each victory of the Raiders in 2021 it boasts the same peculiarity. The Las Vegas team has won every game in which its quarterback exceeds 300 yards through the air, setting a 6-0 record under these conditions. When Carr doesn’t bridge this gap, the Baddies are 0-5, confirming the importance of the 30-year veteran’s passing attack.

Despite still having a two game lead over Philadelphia, Dallas It has extended the pothole they are going through this season. With three defeats in a row, his leadership in the east of the National Conference He’s in danger, considering he has commitments to the Saints, Cardinals and the Eagles in Week 18.

