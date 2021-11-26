Exatlón México: Spoilers rectify and reveal the real one eliminated this Sunday, November 28

Exatlon Mexico is one of the favorite sports competitions of Mexican viewers and has millions of followers throughout the country, thanks to the exciting races and circuits that athletes from Guardians and Conquerors they face every day.

The latest versions on the main sites of spoilers point to a possible real-time removal, which can generate a new impact on the followers if logic is imposed and some of the most followed participants in the last time are left out.

During the 15 weeks of competition in Exatlón, Guardianes has lost eight members, while Conquistadores only six eliminated and two more have left due to injury. The arrival of reinforcements and some legends has raised the level of the competition.

The last athlete to enter the sports competition was Zudikey Rodríguez, a Mexican sprinter who stood out with her participation in the second and fourth seasons.

Who will be eliminated in real time?

The men of both teams are at risk this week, but according to the Analista TV channel the reds will impose and send three blues to the decisive duels for permanence.

The Conquistador in question was already eliminated in time and although the name was not revealed, it is possible that, due to his poor performance and according to the statistics, Ramiro Garza, Jair Regalado and Yusef Farah are involved. This information will be revealed next Sunday, November 28.

Spoilers fail?

During the week it was reported that a red woman would be eliminated from the sports competition. According to Keyla, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Spoilers”, Tanya Nunez she would be the next expelled.

Tanya Núñez is originally from Jalisco and is a sprinter as demonstrated in Exatlón México, in addition, in this profession she has obtained various awards and titles such as her participation in National Olympics and her participation in the Central American Games

The young athlete was born on January 4, 1997 and studied at the University of the Americas in Puebla a degree in Communication and Media Production, as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration.

However, in many cases it is impossible to get the predictions right.

