Dwayne Johnson, ‘the Rock’, gives his truck to a fan

Actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, invited some of his fans to a special screening of his film Red Notice —Who stars alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds— and decided to surprise one of them by giving him his own truck.

Johnson chose Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran with a long history of social service, from the public to gift him his car.

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie Red Notice. So we contacted Porsche, but they said no. But I still said yes and decided to give away my personal truck, my baby, ”The Rock explained.

He deserves a lot more than my personal truck. Kindness matters to me, so thanks @ ORodri240 for being so kind to so many people. You said it right, just before you drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother.

Just love. Enjoy your new truck dude 🛻👊🏾 DJ pic.twitter.com/MR1WBv4tUj – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 25, 2021

“I gathered as much information as I could from everyone in the audience and was ultimately moved by Oscar’s story: He takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader in your church. Provides support and meals to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. Kind human being, ”the actor wrote on his Instagram account.

At the end of the film, Johnson asked Rodríguez to come forward to tell the rest of his followers what he was doing and later gave him a letter explaining that he was the new owner of the truck, which caused the tears of the winner.

“Words cannot express how blessed and grateful I am! Again, there are no words, only writing. With all my heart, with all my life and with my innermost being, I prostrate in amazement and love before you, the holy God. Yahweh, you are the celebration of my soul. How could I forget the miracles of kindness you have done for me? ”Shared the fan of The Rock.