Diane Keaton says she made an “honest mistake” in thinking that Witherspoon’s son was Leonardo DiCaprio

Diane Keaton has admitted she made an “honest mistake” after she included a photo of Reese Witherspoon’s son and identified him as Leonardo DiCaprio in her “male beauty” raid.

The case of mistaken identity occurred on Monday, when Keaton, 75, uploaded a slideshow of famous men, including Robert Pattinson, Zayn Malik and Clint Eastwood, and shared his comment on each.

Speaking of beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when I was a child “, narrated the star of Book Club In the first image included in the slideshow, a black and white photo of who he mistakenly assumed was the star of Titanic.

However, as the star of the Morning show In the comments, the photo in question is apparently of his 18-year-old son Deacon Phillippe, which he shares with his ex Ryan Phillippe.

“Diane, the first is my son!” Witherspoon wrote in the comments under the slideshow, prompting Keaton to respond with a series of surprised emoji faces.

The exchange between the two stars was then published on the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, where Keaton responded back to the confusion.

In addition to posting multiple laughing face emojis, the Oscar winner wrote in the comments, “IT WAS AN HONEST MISTAKE!”

Reese Witherspoon responds to Diane Keaton’s slideshow of ‘male beauty’ (Instagram)

The interaction has entertained fans, with many sharing their amusement at Keaton’s mistake and his subsequent response.

“This has made my day. You haven’t even noticed. How fun, “wrote one person, adding that Keaton and Witherspoon are his” favorites. “

Diane Keaton says mix-up was an ‘honest mistake’ (Instagram)

Another said, “This is the funniest thing. I stared at the photo thinking, ‘I don’t think that’s Leo.’ @diane_keaton you are the BEST ”.

“Diane must be protected at all costs,” added another person.

In addition to the positive things he had to say about Witherspoon’s son, the slideshow also featured Keaton’s thoughts on Pattinson, whom he described as “so beautiful,” and Malik, with the actress praising “this guy’s neck. ”.

“We have to have talks about this more often, we women, together,” concluded the star of Annie hall in the slide show. “You do not agree? This is fun”.