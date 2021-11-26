Dates and which stores participate

This Friday Black Friday 2021 officially started in Mexico, the season of discounts of American origin designed for Christmas shopping and one of the most anticipated by consumers.

If you missed the Good End, you still have a chance to do your year-end shopping. Here we tell you how long Black Friday will last this year and which are the participating stores in the country, so you can prepare your wallet and take advantage of the best discounts of this campaign.

How long will Black Friday last?

Clike every year takes place the day after Thanksgiving, that is, this November 26, but as in the United States, It will run throughout the weekend until Cyber ​​Monday 2021.

However, on this Black Friday, due to its translation into Spanish, just like last year, most participating stores they advanced their offers a few days ago and will extend them up to a month, due to bottlenecks in supply chains caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

What stores will participate in Mexico this Black Friday?

By its origin, most stores and chains of American origin with operations in Mexico will participate in Black Friday, as in the case of Walmart, with its Cyber ​​Week campaign, and Costco.

In addition, the main e-commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre, Linio, Amazon and AliExpresswill also join the campaign with irresistible offers and discounts for Internet users.

Similarly, for fashionistas, the online store Shein will make sales of hundreds of garments and accessories for you to premiere outfit in the holidays.

Liverpool, Soriana and Chedraui sThere are other department stores and supermarkets that will enter the campaign with their best discounts for Mexican consumers.

How to buy safely on Black Friday?

Buy at official sites and stores. The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recommends avoiding access to offers that arrive by email, as they can lead to unsafe sites. You must make sure that the website you are accessing is the official one, checking that the URL of the page begins with “https: //”, which indicates that it is a secure connection, and consult the opinion of other users regarding their experience of purchase. Avoid sharing devices. The computer security company Kaspersky advises not to make online purchases from public places, such as internet cafes or open Wi-Fi networks, since being insecure, they make it easy for hackers to intercept information. Therefore, purchases must be made from home, where the network is more secure and is protected by a password. Review terms and conditions. The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) advises that when buying online you carefully and carefully read the terms and conditions to protect your information, since many pages collect user data to send advertising and offer products and services. Pay with a digital card. It is recommended to use the codes generated by bank apps to avoid using bank cards directly. Even if you have a credit card, in the banks app they give you a digital card with a random digital security code that is updated; If it is not used within five minutes, it is erased and cannot be used again.

