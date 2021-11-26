Culture.- Michael Bay presumes that Armageddon already predicted NASA’s mission to deflect an asteroid

11-25-2021 Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck in Armageddon CULTURE TOUCHSTONE PICTURES



MADRID, 25 (EUROPA PRESS)

On November 24, NASA launched a new space mission. The goal is to hit the asteroid Dimorphos in hopes of deflecting its trajectory. The DART mission sounds familiar and is hopelessly reminiscent of the Armageddon plot, something its director, Michael Bay, has boasted about.

“Our plan was not that far from this,” the filmmaker told TheWrap. “Thank God they are doing something about it, because these things are lethal. They come at 24,000 miles per hour, if I remember correctly. It is a blast on the ground,” he warned.

“This just makes the world aware that there is a big problem that we might have one day, so it is better to get going now and practice for what can be a very serious situation. It’s great that they are trying to do something.” concluded the director.

As many fans will recall, at Armageddon NASA sends a group of astronauts into space to take down a meteor that threatens to destroy Earth. Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton and Steve Buscemi lead the cast of the film, which received four Oscar nominations. Bay directed the production from a script by Jonathan Hensleigh and JJ Abrams.

It should be noted that the DART mission is simply a test and the asteroid Dimorphos does not pose a danger to the planet. NASA assures that they have chosen this asteroid simply because the impact data can be measured with ground-based telescopes. “We are doing this work and testing DART’s capability before we need it. We don’t want to do it with an unproven capability when trying to save a population on Earth’s surface,” explained Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer. , to The New York Times.