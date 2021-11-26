CRISTIANO, LEWANDOWSKI AND ZLATAN PRESENT: Everything you need to know about today’s UEFA World Cup playoff draw

The day of the draw arrived. This November 26, the 12 teams that entered the World Cup playoffs of the UEFA they will know their luck. Portugal (with Cristiano Ronaldo leading) Sweden, Italy (current Euro champions), Ukraine, Wales (Gareth Bale present), Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland (Robert Lewandowski included), North Macedonia, Austria (captain David Alaba) and the Czech Republic will debut the new format of the European reclassification.

THE 12 SELECTIONS THAT WILL DISPUTE THE UEFA REBIT

Portugal (second group A).

Sweden (second group B).

Italy (second group C).

Ukraine (second group D).

Wales (second group E).

Scotland (second group F).

Turkey (second group G).

Russia (second group H).

Poland (second group I).

North Macedonia (second group J).

Austria (via UEFA Nations League).

Czech Republic (via UEFA Nations League).

REPECHAFT FORMAT (ONLY 3 TICKETS IN DISPUTE)

12 teams in combat (10 qualifying group runners-up + 2 via UEFA Nations League).

Draw on November 26 to define 6 clashes and 3 keys (4 teams each).

6 semifinals to a single match (the one that added the most points will be local).

The 6 winners of the semifinals will advance to 3 finals in a single match (the venue will be drawn).

The 3 winners of the finals advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

SEMIFINAL DRAW DETAILS

In the draw, 6 matches will be defined (there will be 6 semifinals). The 6 combined with the most points will go in pot 1 and the other 6 casts will be in pot 2 (the 4 sub-leaders with the fewest units + the 2 that entered via Nations League). The 6 of pot 1 will be local in the semifinals. The venues of the finals will be drawn.

DRUM 1: Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales.

Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Wales. BASS DRUM 2: Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and the Czech Republic.

As you can see, there will be 6 semifinals and 3 paths / keys. The winner of semi-final 1 will face the winner of semi-final 2 for ticket 1. The winner of semi-final 3 will face the winner of semi-final 4 for ticket 2. And the winner of semi-final 5 will face the winner of semifinal 6 for ticket 3. Image: UEFA.

Regarding the assembly of drums: in the case of the teams that finished second in a group of 6 national teams, their results against the last place in their sector were not considered. For example: North Macedonia scored 18 points, but in the pots table only 12 units were counted. (18 – 6 points added against Liechtenstein = 12 points). This so that we equate things with the pictures that were in groups of 5 sets.

REPECHAFT DATES – PLAYOFFS

➤ Playoffs draw: November 26, 2021.

➦ Playoff semifinals: March 24, 2022.

➤ Playoff Finals: March 29, 2022.

DRAW HOURS

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 10:00 am.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 11: 0 am.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 12:00 pm.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 1:00 pm.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has already played a World Cup playoff with the Portugal National Team. He was on his way to Brazil 2014. He shone. Cristiano scored a goal in the first leg and scored a hat-trick in the second leg (it was another format), leaving out Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Swedish National Team.

Did you know…? Due to the accumulation of cards, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be able to play the semifinal of the World Cup playoffs. He may be eligible if Sweden makes it to the bottom of their bracket.