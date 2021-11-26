Black Friday 2021 on PS4: the best physical and digital game deals
Black Friday 2021 has hit us and we already have dozens of offers on all consoles. Now that PS5 has been on the market for a year now, it’s time to review old console games through backward compatibility. And those that have not yet been able to do with one (normal taking into account the lack of stock), they can always recall the titles for PlayStation 4 on original hardware. At MeriStation we present a small selection of video games, both in digital and physical format.
The most outstanding sales in physical games
- FIFA 22 Standard Edition for 39.99 euros on Amazon
- The Last of Us Part II for 19.90 euros at Amazon
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 19.85 euros on Amazon
- Sonic Colors Ultimate for 24.89 euros on Amazon
- Horizon Zero Down: Complete Edition for 8.49 euros at Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 for 24.95 euros at GAME
- Gran Turismo Sport for 9.95 euros in GAME
- Resident Evil Village for 39.94 euros in GAME
- God of War for 9.95 euros in GAME
- It Takes Two for 19.95 euros in GAME
PS4 games in digital format
- The Last of Us Part II for 19.99 euros (50% discount)
- Far Cry 6 for 48.99 euros (30% discount)
- FIFA 22 for 41.99 euros (40% discount)
- It Takes Two for 24.79 euros (38% discount)
- Far Cry 6 for 48.99 euros (30% discount)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 45.49 euros (35% discount)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for 49.69 euros (29% discount)
- Deathloop for 34.99 euros (50% discount)
- Resident Evil Village for 30.09 euros (57% discount)
- Watch Dogs Legion for 24.49 euros (65% discount)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 40.19 euros (33% discount)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 34.99 euros (50% discount)
- Dishonored 2 for 3.99 euros (80% discount)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for 23.99 euros (60% discounts)
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition for 11.99 euros (60% discount)
- Nioh 2 for 19.99 euros (50% discount)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount)
- Hitman 3 for 27.99 euros (60% discount)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One bundle for 27.49 euros (75% discount)