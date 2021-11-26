Benjamín Galdames is considered by Chile for a friendly against Mexico on December 8

Benjamín Galdames is in the list of 44 players that the coach delivered this Friday for the friendly against Tri

Benjamín Galdames was considered by the Chilean team for the friendly that La Roja will have against Mexico on December 8 in the United States, because the ‘Mexican Vidal’ was considered in the pre-list of 44 players that Martín Lasarte delivered this Friday.

In this way, the Chilean team continues its interest in Galdames, who also has Mexican nationality.. Even from the Tricolor they have contact and relationship with the forward who plays in the Spanish Union so that he can wear the green shirt.

Benjamín Galdames made the decision to participate with the Mexican Under-20 National Team in the process for the World Cup in the category. @ benjagaldames1

Until now, Galdames, 20, has not been defined by a particular team although he has confessed his love for Mexico, because he even decided to play in the Under-20 category of the Tricolor and so he exposed it on his Instagram account in November of last year.

However, with the options open by both teams, Lasarte did not hesitate to call the youth, who was one of the maximum surprises of the list of 44 elements that he gave for the comparison in US territory.

This list will include the final 23 players who will play against Mexico on Wednesday, December 8 at 8:00 p.m. local time at Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas, and against El Salvador on Saturday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. local time at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles.

As it is not a FIFA date, both teams will not be able to count on their European teams and will be content with elements from the local leagues or others that have already finished the competition. Even in the list there are elements that are active in Liga MX.

These are the cases of Sebastián Vegas, from Monterrey; Nicolás Díaz, from Mazatlán; Claudio Baeza, from Toluca; Diego Valdés, from Santos; Pablo Parra, from Puebla, as well as Jean Meneses and Víctor Dávila, from León.