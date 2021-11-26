Amber Heard dons Mera’s outfit again … to sleep

MADRID, May 12. (CultureOcio) –

Filming of Aquaman 2 will start this summer in London and Amber Heard is already prepared to bring Mera back to life. The actress has shared on Instagram an image in which she appears again wearing the character’s suit.

In the image you can see the interpreter sleeping with Mera’s costume in Aquaman. “I forgot my pajamas“Reads the publication. Days later, the star published several images with his fans and an emotional text in relation to his character.

“The best part of being Mera is meeting all the people you inspire. Ready for the second round?“, he affirmed. Also thanks to Instagram the fans have known that the interpreter is training hard for Aquaman 2.

Many netizens called for the dismissal of the Aquaman 2 star in the wake of his court battle with Johnny Depp, who claimed to have been assaulted by his ex-wife. It seems that this controversy has not affected Heard, who recently played Mera in Zack Snyder’s Justice League bonus sequences.

Together with Heard, they complete the cast of the film Jason momoa like aquaman, Nicole Kidman like Atlanna, Willem dafoe as Vulko, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph lundgren as Nereus and Patrick Wilson as the Master of the Ocean.

Aquaman 2, directed by James Wan from a script written by David Johnson, will hit theaters on December 21.