A temple almost touched by “La Mano de Dios”: this is the Maradoniana Church in Mexico

The temple is an authentic museum in honor of the mythical 10 of the Argentine team and Boca Juniors (Photo: Instagram)

One year after death of the Argentine soccer star, Diego Armando Maradona, his fans around the world now have a ceremonial center in Mexico to worship him.

Is about the second “Maradonian Church” (the other is in Rosario, Argentina), which is located at number 1204 on Calle 5 de Mayo, in the Magic Town of San Andrés Cholula, in town.

This small space almost touched by “The hand of God” – Phrase of the two-time world champion with the Albiceleste national team – was founded last July by Marcelo Salvador Buchet, an Argentine restaurant owner who has lived in the country for 20 years.

The place is located next to an Argentine restaurant (Photo: Instagram)

“What motivated me a lot was the gratitude, thanks to Maradona because he gave us an identity as Argentines. I stay whit that. I stay with the person. Everyone judges the person, but he said he wanted to be an example in football and not in life”, He told the agency EFE during its inauguration.

Upon entering the place, you enter a football dimension, where the path to the altar is made of synthetic grass accompanied by ball mats, while on the sides there are seats for the parishioners, which are decorated with signed jerseys from the idol of the teams he wore and coached: Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Sevilla, Newell’s Old Boys, Racing Club, Dorados de Culiacán and Gimnasia y Esgrima.

Also, the walls are upholstered with images of “El Pelusa”, Argentine flags, replicas of the trophies he won, sculptures of his figure and two screens that project videos of their matches and goals, both in the national team and in their clubs.

Admission is free and open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 12:00 to 24:00 (Photo: Instagram)

According to Buchet, there is no better place to open another temple due to the great bond that Maradona has with Mexico, because in 1986 was crowned world champion in the Aztec stadium, being the best memory for his compatriots; besides that in 2018 came to be the technical director of Culiacán Dorados, a Sinaloa team belonging to Liga Expansión MX, which he guided twice to the final, although he did not achieve his promotion.

However, Marcelo clarifies that this church is not only for football lovers, but for all those who wish to do social workIt does not charge to enter the place, nor does it accept tithes and neither does it ask for consumption, because right there they are given coffee or mate.

Although he invites people that if he has a chance donate food to the communities most in need of the state of Puebla.

“People can visit us every day except Monday, from 12 to 12 hours. If someone wants to come and sit down, have a coffee or just be, go ahead. But if you want to bring rice, beans, milk, diapers, whatever, we are going to collect it, we are going to take it to the Sierra or to many places that need it. And we also invite them to go and do it with us, so they can see that it is delivered in the hands of the people, “he said recently in an interview for Millennium.

Curious and fanatics have accepted the Church in one of the most Catholic destinations in Mexico (Photo: Instagram)

He assured that the Maradoniana Church of Mexico not intended to offend or insult anyone; Well, you have seen how people has accepted it quite well, despite being in a municipality with more than 300 Catholic churches. In fact, symbolically, people can get married, baptized or perform any symbolic act there. However, he acknowledged that he has received criticism through the Church’s social networks.

“There it is a bit easy to write, they kill you a little bit, but the people who have come come to take photos, to be here. Ironically I already have requests for a christening and wedding. It is something that we did not have contemplated, but soon we will give it ”

Although he does not know the cost of the investment, the Argentine says that many of the things he already had and it is not difficult for him to get rid of them, because prefer to share with people: “It’s what I’m used to.” For Marcelo, the legacy of this idol of the courts is remarkable.

The businessman and founder Marcelo Salvador Buchet poses with the Dorados sweater (Photo: Instagram)

On November 25, 2020, the world of football came to a standstill: Diego Armando Maradona died of a heart failure at the age of 60. His heart stopped beating, but his legend began.

He delighted the fans with his left leg. During the 1986 World Cup in Mexico scored one of the most beautiful goals in history, when from midfield he started with the ball to outwit and leave more than half the squad of the English team lying down, to go hand in hand against the goalkeeper and put the ball into the net.

Diego was a phenomenon on the court and a controversial man outside of it for his addictions, but as he once said: “I was wrong, but the ball never gets dirty.”

