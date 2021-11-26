7 signs that you have Parkinson’s: the keys

Parkinson’s is a disease of the nervous system that grows progressively as time passes and that compromises the Health of the individual. Specialists affirm that there are common and frequent symptoms, and on the other hand there are less common signs that could alert people to the presence of the disease and start treatment as soon as possible.

In this context we are in a position to say that there are signs and symptoms of disease of the Parkinson’s that are presented in different ways according to the subject, therefore it is important to go to a professional Health when the first signs appear. The first of the 7 keys is reflected with tremors that start in a limb, frequently in the hands or fingers. In this case, the disease causes the thumb and index finger to be in constant motion. In addition, the hand begins to shake when it is at rest.

The second of the most frequent signs of disease from Parkinson’s It is bradykinesia, considered as a symptom that causes slowness in movements, delaying them. This, for example, will be visible when walking or having difficulty getting up from an armchair. On the other hand, muscle stiffness turns out to be the most popular sign of this disease, occurring in any part of the body, causing pain and limiting range of motion.

Once the three most frequent symptoms have been clarified, it is time to mention those that do not occur easily and that are little known. These 4 signs of Parkinson’s they are loss of smell, skin problems, different sleep disorders and digestive problems. Therefore, it will be essential to go to the doctor since these signs can be confused with other pathologies.

Photo: Unsplash

On the other hand, it is also necessary to affirm that there are some possible solutions to avoid the Parkinson’s, according to scholars. One of them is aerobic exercise, proving to be beneficial for health, and green tea, which also constitutes a barrier for the development of disease. There is also controversy over caffeine, considered as another possible solution. Some studies found that people who drink caffeinated beverages get the disease less often, but others do not.