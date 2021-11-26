5 powerful reasons to eat oatmeal on an empty stomach and lower cholesterol

The oatmeal It is one of the most nutritious cereals that exist since experts agree that it provides higher amounts of protein, fat and minerals than other foods of this type. Several studies agree that it has many health benefits from being a gluten-free whole grain and a great source of fiber and antioxidants.

It has also been proven that oatmeal it is a powerful food for lower cholesterol as it contains large amounts of beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that helps reduce lowered levels of LDL (cholesterol bad) and cholesterol total. So it is associated with nutritious breakfasts and delighting in fasting it can be a powerful home remedy to treat this health issue.

Then we will give you five powerful reasons so that from this moment you consider eat oatmeal on an empty stomach and fill you with the benefits it offers us for lower cholesterol as well as other properties that you will add naturally.

Reduces cholesterol and blood sugar levels

In accordance with Healthline, the oatmeal It is high in soluble fiber beta-glucan, which has numerous benefits and as we mentioned before it helps to reduce the cholesterol levels As well as blood sugar levels, it promotes the health of intestinal bacteria and increases the feeling of satiety, turning it into a food that will fill the stomach, preventing you from overeating.

Reduces the possibility of heart disease

Said medium specialized in health issues indicated that together with the properties it has to reduce the levels of cholesterol, this food can also reduce the risk of heart disease by decreasing both the cholesterol total as LDL and protect the cholesterol LDL from oxidation.

As a study found that antioxidants in cereal work together with vitamin C to prevent oxidation of LDL (cholesterol bad).

Ideal for losing weight

Eat oatmeal on an empty stomach It is an action that allows you to satisfy the appetite with healthy properties and avoid recharging the stomach with more food that many of the times we do not need. By not having harmful calories for the body, it helps to fill us only with vitamins and minerals.

Take care of the skin

If you are a fan of taking care of the skin and dealing with these beauty issues through the properties that food gives us, let us tell you that this cereal has been used within the cosmetic field to improve the appearance of our face.

Now imagine if we consume the oatmeal frequently and in conjunction with foods that help us combine a healthy diet to avoid skin rashes and reduce the fat we eat.

Relieves constipation

If when you wake up one of the first foods you eat is this cereal, you could avoid one of the most common ailments; the constipation. By containing fiber, it has a property that serves as a natural laxative to allow intestinal transit to be regulated.

These are just five powerful reasons for you to start eat oatmeal on an empty stomach And from the first hour of the day you begin to fill yourself with the benefits of this natural grain that has transcended in gastronomy as a culinary ally of total benefit for health.