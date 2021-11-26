20 movies on Netflix and other services to enjoy Christmas

Something special, and even magical, happens when we see on the cinema or television screen images of snow-covered meadows, garlands on the doors of houses or Christmas trees decorated with hundreds of ornaments. That is why movies dedicated to Christmas are so successful and are watched by millions of people annually.

With the advent of “streaming” content services, the opportunities to enjoy these movies in the coming weeks, together with your family or friends, open up even more. There are many that will be released this year, but there are also many more films that are true classics and that can be seen if people have the membership of these services.

Here are several titles, both new and already released a few years ago, that will truly transport you back to your childhood, to happy moments or to help you clear up for several hours.

Premieres

Love hard

Platform: Netflix

A single girlNina Dobrev) from Los Angeles falls in love with a young man (Jimmy O. Yang) from the East Coast via a dating app and decides to surprise him over the Christmas holidays, only to find out she’s been cheated on. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles the young woman’s attempt to fall in love, no matter what.

Home Sweet Home Alone

Platform: Disney +

This 20th Century Studios movie is a remake of the “Home Alone” Christmas movie franchise. This time, Max Mercer (Archie Yates) is a mischievous and resourceful young man who has mistakenly stayed at home while his family takes a vacation to Japan. When a married couple (Ellie kemper and Rob delaney) who tries to recover a very valuable relic, sets his sights on the Mercer family home, it is up to Max to protect it from intruders.

A Boy Called Christmas

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: November 26

An ordinary boy named Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) embarks on an extraordinary adventure in the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a quest to discover the legendary elven people, Elfhelm. Bringing along a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical, comical and endearing tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

A Castle for Christmas

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: November 26

Famous author Sophie Brown (Brooke shields), travels to Scotland in hopes of buying a small castle, but the complicated owner, Duke Myles (Cary elwes), is reluctant to sell it to a foreigner. Looking for a way to reach an agreement, the couple constantly clash, but they might find something more than they bargained for.

Single All the Way

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: December 2nd

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment on his eternal singleness, Peter (Michael urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon chambers) to join him during the Christmas holidays and pretend they’re in a relationship now. But when Peter’s motherKathy najimy) sets him up on a blind date with his handsome personal trainer, James (Luke macfarlane), the whole plan is twisted.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

Platform: Apple TV +

Premiere: December 3

Available on the Apple TV + platform from December 3, this highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only interpretation of the new single from Mariah Carey, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” Carey, winner of multiple Grammy Awards in her musical career, joins the musicians Khalid and Kirk franklin, as they bring the holiday spirit to their fans around the world. Carey, who has become the “Queen of Christmas” for her modern classic “All I Want for Christmas,” will also celebrate the holidays with a new interpretation of the popular theme, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

A California Christmas City Lights

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: December 16

Sequel to the romantic movie “A California Christmas” (2020), this film follows the lives of Callie (Lauren swickard) and Joseph (Josh swickard) a year after they fell head over heels in love. The plot shows how they are happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call Joseph back to town and threaten to derail their romance.

A not so cool Christmas (“Grumpy Christmas”)

Platform: Netflix

Premiere: December 21

In this sequel to the 2016 hit Mexican comedy “Un padre no tan padre” (2016), Don Servando (Hector Bonilla) and his “extended hippie family” travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt (Jacqueline bracamontes), Doña Alicia (Angelica Maria), a demanding older woman who becomes Don Servando’s ultimate nemesis. When her position in the family is questioned, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only sees for herself, even if that means ruining Christmas for everyone.

Classics and others

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Featured as the best Christmas movie of all time, “It’s a Wonderful Life” stars James stewart considered in his time as one of the most loved and respected actors. The film shows the story of an angel who is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman (Stewart), showing him what life would have been like if he never existed.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Platform: Apple TV +

When Charlie brown Complaining about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become the director of the school’s Christmas show. Charlie agrees, but it turns out to be very frustrating. When he fails to restore the Christmas spirit with a small, damaged pine tree, he needs Linus’ help to learn what the true meaning of Christmas is.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Platform: HBO Max, TBS, TNT

It’s Christmas and the Griswolds are preparing for a family celebration, but things never go well for Clark (Chevy chase), his wife Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo) and his two sons. Clark’s continued bad luck is compounded by his unsavory family guests, but he manages to move on knowing that his Christmas bonus is coming soon. Everything gets complicated when the Clark receives harsh news.

Home Alone (1990)

Platform: Disney +

This modern classic, starring a little Macauly culkin, It has the perfect mix between a family history, full of hilarious episodes, together with the drama suffered by parents due to the disappearance of their youngest son, along with the dangers in which that child is exposed while being alone at home. Without a doubt, this is one of the most watched movies around Christmas time annually.

The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992)

Platform: Disney +

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and the entire cast of the Muppet universe come together to tell the Charles Dicken classic “A Christmas Carol” in their own unique way. This was the first time the Muppets appeared on screen since the death of their creator. Jim Henson in 1990. On this occasion, actor Michael Caine gives a magnificent performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, in a world full of comedy and much laughter.

The Santa Clause (1994)

Platform: Disney +

When a bitter manTim allen), accidentally makes Santa Clós fall from his roof on Christmas Eve, he is forced to replace him to save Christmas and prevent millions of children around the world from not receiving their gifts.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Platform: Voodoo

Inside a snowflake exists the magical land of Whoville, where the Whos live, who love Christmas. Just outside of his beloved city, lives the Grinch (Jim Carrey), an unpleasant creature who hates Christmas and plans to steal it from the Whos, whom he equally abhors. It could all take a turn, when little Cindy Lou Who (Taylor momsen) decides to befriend the Grinch.

Love, Actually (2003)

Platform: Voodoo

This film filmed in London in 2004 presents the story of four couples who intertwine with other characters, who in turn know each other, to create a great spider web that revolves around the favorite theme of the season: love. This film features a lineup of stars, led by the charismatic Hugh grant, and accompanied by Liam Neeson, Emma thompson, Colin firth, Keira Knightley and Bill Nighy, among others. In this movie you will be able to laugh, cry, reflect and, at the end of it all, feel better.

Elf (2003)

Platform: HBO Max

In this comedy, after finding out he’s human, Buddy (Will farrell), a young man raised as a goblin at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to locate his real father, Walter Hobbs (James caan). However, Hobbs had no idea that Buddy existed. The young man, always disguised in a green leprechaun suit, experiences the delights of New York City as he tries to carry on a relationship with his grumpy father.

The Polar Express (2004)

Platform: HBO Max, TBS, TNT

This is the story of a young man on Christmas Eve who gets on a powerful magical train heading to the North Pole and to the house of Santa Clós. This journey becomes a journey of self-discovery that teaches you that the wonderful details of life never fade for those who believe.

The Holiday (2006)

Platform: Netflix

Two women (Cameron Diaz and Kate winslet) who want to forget their love problems for a season, decide to exchange their houses for a few days, with the only detail that one is in Los Angeles and the other in the outskirts of Surrey, in England. Although they weren’t looking for it, each one meets a man who could make her change the way they see life.

Klaus (2019)

Platform: Netflix

Nominated for an Oscar for the best animated film of 2019, “Klaus” shows how a simple act of kindness always infects others, no matter if you are in a frozen and distant place. This is what happened in the town of Smeerensburg, when their new postman, Jesper, befriends the toymaker Klaus, whose gifts manage to end an ancient feud and start a Christmas tradition in that town and the rest of the world.