10 movies with the best Thanksgiving dinners

While Christmas movies are often the rage to get into the holiday spirit, Thanksgiving movies tend to get left behind. There’s nothing like snuggling up to a good movie to prepare for or recover from Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving dinners are filled with laughter and antics from eccentric family members. Sometimes people would rather watch drama on their screens than have it in their kitchen. Thanksgiving movies are that and more. Get ready to see some tasty food and some crazy antics.

10 Little Fockers brought hilarity to the table

Little fockers is the last film of the trilogy Meet The Parents, which takes place five years after the previous installment. Greg Focker, played by Ben Stiller, receives the position of turkey carver from his father-in-law, Jack Byrnes, played by Robert De Niro.

Greg tries to carve the turkey with the Byrnes’ ancestral hunting knife from Ireland. As Greg cuts the turkey like a hobbyist, Jack looks on disapprovingly. However, Greg doesn’t just cut the turkey, he cuts his finger in the process when his son’s lizard runs across the table. Greg’s blood splatters the unappetizing Thanksgiving dish of turkey, stuffing, muffins, and salad.

9 Jack and Jill had a big Thanksgiving display

Although the 2011 film Jack and Jill It didn’t get top marks overall, the movie featured the most appetizing of Thanksgiving dinners. Jack and Jill stars Adam Sandler and Al Pacino and scored a lousy 3 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is so bad it’s good, which is largely due to Sandler playing the role of Jack and his twin sister Jill. Dinner involves Jack’s daughter dressing up as a pilgrim, her son sticking his food together, and Jill insisting that she and Jack have twin powers. Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, green beans, muffins, and much more.

8 Spending the holidays with friends on Friendsgiving

Can’t spend time with the family this Thanksgiving? Time to think about getting together with some old friends for the holidays. This 2020 Netflix movie offers just that. Friendsgiving it’s a comedy-drama offering an inside look at dysfunctional friendships. The film revolves around the lives of best friends Molly and Abby, played by Malin Åkerman and Kat Dennings respectively.

Action ofFriends It leads to Molly and Abby who had initially planned to spend Thanksgiving alone until Molly decides to invite her boyfriend and other friends over. Molly’s mother, who she doesn’t get along with, even shows up unannounced from Sweden and makes a whirlwind of appearances on Friendsgiving. .

7 Tower Heist is not your typical Thanksgiving movie

Tower heist is a heist comedy that was released in 2011. The film stars Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck and more familiar faces. Tower Heist It’s not your typical Thanksgiving movie, but it’s made for those who don’t enjoy those kinds of movies.

A group of employees plan to rob the residence of Arthur Shaw, played by Alan Alda. Shaw is under house arrest for embezzling more than $ 2 million from employees such as those planning to rob him. Shaw has his court date on Thanksgiving, so the group plans to break into Shaw’s house during the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

6 Planes, Trains and Automobiles offers lots of laughs

Planes Trains and Cars is a 1987 comedy film directed, produced, and written by the great John Hughes. Planes , Trains and Automobiles follows snooty marketer Neal Page and peddler Del Griffith, played by Steve Martin and the late John Candy respectively.

The flight to Chicago is diverted to Wichita due to a disastrous blizzard that leaves Neal and Del stranded at the airport. With personalities at odds, the duo try to get home in time for Thanksgiving. After surviving many misadventures together, the couple manage to return home and Neal even invites Del to Thanksgiving dinner.

5 the Blind Side is a heartwarming Thanksgiving

The Blind Side is a sports drama biographical film based on the true story of offensive football lineman, Michael Oher. Sandra Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuohy in this 2009 film. The Tuohy family is incredibly wealthy and decides to bring Michael home when they realize he is homeless.

The Tuohy family invites Michael to stay for Thanksgiving, but their traditions are not the Thanksgiving that many are used to. The protagonist of The Blind SideLeigh Anne buys Thanksgiving dinner for her family instead of cooking food. Michael is surprised that the Tuohys eat in the living room while watching football. She decides to stay in the dining room, which the family later joins, for her meal of green beans, turkey, cornbread muffins, and more southern-style dishes.

4 You have mail presents the dreaded purchase in the supermarket

You’ve Got Mail is a fan-favorite romantic comedy that features regular co-stars Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Ryan’s character, Kathleen Kelly, is the owner of a bookstore who romantically connects with someone in an AOL chat with the username “NY152”. Yes, Youve got Mail was filmed in 1998.

Kathleen doesn’t realize that the identity behind the mysterious “NY152” is her rival in business, Joe Fox. Fox, played by Tom Hanks, risks putting Kelly out of business because he runs a chain of bookstores. Fox runs into Kelly at the grocery store while shopping for Thanksgiving and helps her out when she realizes she’s in the cash-only lane.

3 the Big Chill presents the reunion of friends

A group of old friends from college get together for the funeral of their friend Alex in the 1983 film The Big Chill. The film features a star-studded cast: Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Kevin Costner and others. However, Costner plays his deceased friend and only has several screen seconds. Only shots of her hair, clothes, and arms are shown in the film, but none of her face.

After Alex’s funeral in The Big Chill, the friends decide to spend the holidays together and discover how much they miss each other. Thanksgiving dinner at The Big Chill It has a wide range of foods. Some of which are questionable. The meal includes turkey, blueberries, carrots, Brussels sprouts, muffins, salad, cookies, grapes, apples, and pasta.

2 Wednesday delivers an epic speech at Addams Family Values

On The value of the Addams family, Wednesday and Pugsley are sent to Camp Chippewa, a camp that teaches children to live in harmony. The brother duo are forced to participate in a Thanksgiving play. Wednesday plays Pocahontas and the other camp attendees play pilgrims.

Wednesday decides to rebel against the camp’s tradition of holding a Thanksgiving play due to the holiday’s racist undertones. Wednesday delivers his epic Thanksgiving whitening speech during this scene. The speech alone makes this movie a must-see during the holidays.

1 Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving is a classic

A Charlie ThanksgivingBrown has wowed moviegoers at parties since its premiere in 1973. Charlie Brown learns that Peppermint Patty is alone on Thanksgiving and invites herself to dinner. The guest list only grows when Linus, Marcie, Franklin and Sally plan to make an appearance.

Charlie decides to have a Thanksgiving dinner other than the one at his grandmother’s house. With the help of Snoopy and Woodstock, the gang of Peanuts He manages to prepare an untraditional menu for Thanksgiving dinner. Dishes include margarine, jelly beans, popcorn, and pretzel sticks. Is it really the holidays if people don’t watch a special Peanuts ?